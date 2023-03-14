Christopher Gates, Leading Medical Device Security Expert Joins Cybellum's Industry Advisory Board

Author of the Groundbreaking Book: Medical Device Cybersecurity for Engineers and Manufacturers Is One of the Foremost Authorities in this Industry

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum , developers of the Product Security Platform for connected products, announced today that Christopher Gates, author of the groundbreaking book "Medical Device Cybersecurity for Engineers and Manufacturers" has joined its Industry Advisory Board.

Christopher Gates, a renowned expert in medical device security, has written and presented extensively on the subject. He has over 40 years of experience developing and securing medical devices for numerous industry-leading device manufacturers. Christopher frequently collaborates with regulatory and standard bodies including the NTIA, CISA, HSCC, Bluetooth SIG, IEEE, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the FDA to present, define, and codify tools, techniques, and processes that enable the creation of secure medical devices. Christopher is the Director of Product Security at Velentium.

Cybellum is dedicated to solving the growing challenges of product security, including medical device security. Its product security platform provides SBOM creation and management, and automates the process of mitigating and managing security vulnerabilities in medical devices. This way it is easier for manufacturers and healthcare organizations to meet regulatory compliance requirements while protecting patients and maintaining the integrity of critical medical devices.

As a member of the Cybellum Industry Advisory Board, Gates will provide key input in helping the company to shape its future product offerings. "I am honored to be joining the Cybellum Industry Advisory Board," said Chris Gates. "Their commitment to solving the problem of medical device security aligns perfectly with my own passion for this important issue. Their product security platform provides medical device manufacturers with a security solution that is way more comprehensive than anything I've seen available on the market today."

The recent 1.7 trillion-dollar Omnibus appropriations bill will provide the FDA with additional resources and strength to oversee the cybersecurity of medical devices. This further highlights the importance of companies like Cybellum who are dedicated to providing effective and efficient solutions in this critical area.

"With the advent of connected devices and increasing supply chain complexities, Medical Device Manufacturers are facing cybersecurity challenges and more stringent compliance regulations than ever before," said Slava Bronfman, CEO of Cybellum. "We are thrilled to have Christopher joining our Industry Advisory Board and believe that his expertise and guidance will be invaluable as we continue to grow and lead the industry in this critical area."

