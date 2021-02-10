Christopher Hemming Joins EVOTEK to Promote the Billion Dollar Brand

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EVOTEK, North America's premier enabler of Digital businesses has announced serial entrepreneur, Christopher Hemming, has joined as the company's first, Brand Ambassador. As a Brand Ambassador, Hemming will be focused on driving awareness and bolstering the EVOTEK, billion-dollar brand.

"I am ecstatic to have Chris join the team," said Cesar Enciso, Chief Executive Officer of EVOTEK. "When I created EVOTEK, I set out to build a world-class employee focused culture. Six years later, we have exponentially grown our brand to be representative of that. Chris will be instrumental in accelerating our message in the marketplace."

Hemming is considered one of the most connected entrepreneurs in the technology industry. He is the Founder of C10™, a private network of C-level and VP technology executives that hosts executive events in 22 cities across the United States. The 40 Under 40 Award recipient has served as a strategic advisor connecting many prominent business leaders and technology executives.

"We have created an incredible organization over the last six years, from a start-up to one of the largest privately held systems integrators in the country. As we march towards a billion dollars in revenue, Chris will be focusing on the development and communication of our brand, in both existing and new markets," remarked Jeff Klenner, President.

EVOTEK was established in 2014 to provide technology leadership with innovative ways to thrive in a digital world. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself as a market leader, earning many awards for culture, innovation and growth. With Chris's appointment, EVOTEK is poised to influence and contribute to the tech industry substantially.

"In an industry that is saturated with noise, EVOTEK is the one stand-out brand that CIO's and CISO's trust. EVOTEK's unique roster of Fortune 500 executives is transforming the customer experience. It's the perfect time to be focused on expanding the awareness of the company's brand," said Hemming.

EVOTEK is North America's premier enabler of digital business with a focus on innovation. With technology offerings in data center and cloud, EVOTEK is uniquely equipped to enable customers with the industry shift from traditional IT computing to secure multi-cloud. With services practices in cybersecurity, mobility, platform engineering and AIOps, EVOTEK is moving up the value chain, closer to the part of digital business that matters most. EVOTEK was named to Inc. Magazine's "Best Places to Work" in 2018 and 2020. For five consecutive years, from 2016-2020, EVOTEK was listed in The San Diego Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" and recognized in CRN's "Solution Provider 500" list, CRN's "Next-Generation 250" list, CRN's "Triple Crown" and highlighted as CRN's "Top 150 Growth Companies", holding the #1 spot in 2017 as the fastest growing system integrator in the country. In 2020, EVOTEK was named to the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing companies in America.

