Christopher J. Griffith Assumes Role of CEO at KCI

SPARKS, Md., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KCI is proud to announce the appointment of Christopher J. Griffith, PE, CCM, FCMAA, as its new chief executive officer, marking the fourth CEO appointment since the firm's buyout in 1988. Griffith succeeds Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE, who has served as CEO since 2018 and will transition to the role of Chairman of the Board, continuing to lend his expertise.

Christopher J. Griffith

Griffith, who previously held the positions of president and chief operating officer at KCI, brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of leadership to his new role. As a strategic component of the company's comprehensive long-term succession plan, this transition exemplifies the firm's commitment to delivering enduring value to both clients and employees. The announcement was made jointly by KCI's Board of Directors and Beil.

"I've had the pleasure of working alongside Chris for over 25 years, and throughout our journey, his commitment to this firm and selfless leadership of our team has been exemplary," Beil said. "His visionary approach consistently drives proactive change, enabling us to seize emerging opportunities for success and expansion. Chris's leadership is not only commendable but inspiring, and I have full confidence that under his guidance, the firm will achieve even greater heights of success."

With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Griffith has played an integral role in the growth and success of the company. Having joined KCI in 1997 as vice president, he was quickly promoted to senior vice president within two years, assuming leadership of the construction management group. In 2006, he progressed to executive vice president, overseeing the firm's Mid-Atlantic regional efforts. Griffith assumed the role of chief operating officer in 2017 and president in 2021.

"I've never been one to turn down an opportunity or challenge when presented, and throughout my career I have taken on many, but being appointed CEO is truly a remarkable honor, especially considering the exceptional individuals who have held this position in the past," Griffith said. "I am deeply grateful for the trust bestowed upon me by the leadership team and Board of Directors. KCI has achieved unprecedented milestones under Nate's guidance, and I am committed to building upon this strong foundation as we execute on the many opportunities that lie ahead."

Griffith has a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from the United States Naval Academy and several master's degrees in business administration, civil engineering, and ocean engineering from Boston University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Hawaii, respectively. Additionally, he is a registered professional engineer in four states, certified construction manager, and previously certified US Navy Diver.

Demonstrating his commitment to bettering the industry and community, Griffith also serves as an elected member of the Maryland Chamber of Commerce's and National Aquarium's Board of Directors. Additionally, he is currently a member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME), Design Professional Risk Control Group (DPRCG), Design Professionals Coalition (DPC) and YMCA of Harford County's Community Leadership Board. Griffith previously served as a member of the board for the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and Chair of the CMAA Standard of Practice/Professional Development Committee.

With sales in excess of $467 million in 2023, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 100 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 2,000 employee-owners support clients from more than 60 offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, water, transportation, telecommunications, technology, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

