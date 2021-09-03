Christopher J. Holewinski, DO, FACOI, PharmD. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher J. Holewinski, DO, FACOI, PharmD. is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Internist and Hospitalist for his exceptional work in the field of Medicine.

Dr. Holewinski holds dual degrees in osteopathy and pharmacy. He is an internist and hospitalist, caring for patients with various disorders and referring patients to specialists when necessary.

He graduated from the Creighton University School of Pharmacy, where he earned a BS in biology, his PharmD, and completed a pharmacy residency. He later graduated from Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine, earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. He then went on to perform his residency in Internal Medicine at the Corpus Christi Medical Center. For the last year of his residency, Dr. Holewinski served as a Co-Chief resident.

Dr. Holewinski practiced as a Clinical Infectious Disease Pharmacist at the Corpus Christi Infusion Center in Texas. He also worked as a Clinical Pharmacist at CHI Health Immanuel in Nebraska. Dr. Holewinski joined the CHI Health Clinic Hospital at Mercy Hospital in 2013 as an internist.

He is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists, the American Osteopathic Association, and the American College of Physicians. He is board-certified in Internal Medicine by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM). Dr. Holewinski holds a certificate in Advanced Trauma Life Support. He is associated with the CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center, the Bergan Mercy CHI Health, Immanuel CHI Health, Lakeside CHI Health, Mercy Council Bluffs, and CHI Health Midlands.

In his spare time, Dr. Holewinski is an active member of the St. Wenceslaus Church.

He would like to thank his mentors: Mark Malesker, PharmD; Steven Gates, MD; and Lue Violi, MD. He would like to dedicate this recognition In the Memory of his mentor-in-residency, Antonio Guzman, MD, and In Loving Memory of his father, Mr. Joseph Holewinski.

