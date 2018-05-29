Christopher L. Runyan, P.E., Named ASHE Person of the Year

Mark Miller, president of PS Construction Fabrics and chair of OCA's Executive Committee, stated, "Ohio's public works infrastructure system is a massive, diverse and highly specialized industry in which to do business. OCA is fortunate to have such an exemplary leader to navigate this complex business landscape."

Runyan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Science degree, both from the University of Dayton. His career spans more than 35 years and has included working for Ericksson Engineering, The Federal Highway Administration, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Trumbull Corporation and ms consultants.

Runyan began his tenure with OCA in 2007. In his current role he manages and serves as chief of staff for the non-profit statewide association's operations, including legislative advocacy, labor relations, regulatory agency coordination, workforce development and member services, offerings and interactions.

In conjunction with this award is the Russell Horn $1,000 Grant, which Runyan selected the Marysville Community Kitchen as the recipient. Marysville (Ohio) Community Kitchen served more than 15,000 meals in 2017 in Marysville and the surrounding area to residents who represent families in need, the homeless and people with health-based concerns, visitors and travelers.

About OCA:

OCA represents more than 200 contractor members and more than 300 associate members by providing support, unity and leadership to the heavy, highway and utility industry in Ohio.

