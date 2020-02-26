Christopher Larkin Named Chief Technology Officer of Concord Technologies

SEATTLE, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concord Technologies , a leading provider of cloud-based fax and intelligent document automation software for healthcare providers and enterprises in other regulated industries, announced today the appointment of Christopher Larkin as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this leadership role, Larkin will lead all of Concord's strategic technology efforts, including product advancements, development of customer and partner educational initiatives, and creating new business strategies supporting technology innovation.

Concord's mission is to reduce the burden of manual document processing in healthcare. The company has developed a platform that uses machine learning to identify different healthcare documents, extract patient information, and form it into structured data. The structured data can then be used within clinical and administrative applications - such as electronic health systems - to update patient records, triage documents, and automate document workflows so physicians and administrative personnel can provide improved patient care.

"Concord is breaking new ground in the application of advanced technologies to document automation," said Chris Moore, Founder and President of Concord Technologies. "We are fortunate to have Chris Larkin join us and share his considerable expertise building teams and products that have delivered automation tools to the healthcare market."

Prior to Concord, Larkin's positions included CTO for Elsevier Health Markets, Vice President for GE Digital's Predix Advanced Analytics and Data Products, and CTO for GE Healthcare Cloud and Analytics. He led teams developing precision medicine solutions in healthcare and life sciences through predictive analytics, machine learning, image analytics, and big data for genetic and oncology applications. Larkin has a track record of successfully bringing cognitive computing products for healthcare to market as well as scaling geographically distributed development teams.

"I joined Concord Technologies because I see a team that is poised to significantly improve the cost and efficacy of healthcare," said Chris Larkin, CTO at Concord. "I look forward to using my experience with machine learning and automation technologies to help providers and payers eliminate the manual tasks and decisions currently required to send patient documents to and from clinical and administrative systems."

Concord will be attending HIMSS20 in Orlando, March 9 – 13, and is available for meetings at booth #634. For further information about Concord, visit https://concordfax.com/ .

Concord Technologies helps organizations in healthcare and other highly regulated industries automate their manual and document-intensive processes. Concord's cloud fax service is the dominant, cloud fax solution in healthcare in the U.S. and is responsible for the delivery of more than a billion healthcare documents each year. Concord is headquartered in Seattle, Washington and employs more than a 100 people in the USA and India.

