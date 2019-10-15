Christopher Lazzara joins Bravado Health's board of directors.

"I am excited to join the Bravado Health team," said Lazzara. "I realize the great opportunity in front of us to deliver cutting-edge technology and help lower the cost of healthcare in the U.S."

Lazzara is chairman of NRI and a member of the Clockspring-NRI board of directors. He joined NRI as a sales manager in 2000, and has served as NRI's chief executive officer since 2009. Lazzara currently serves on the board of directors of NRI and Aquaco. Under his leadership, NRI appeared in the list of Top 50 Florida Companies to Watch in 2011 and was awarded Manufacturer of the Year for Florida in 2015. He is the holder of several United States patents. Lazzara received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University.

About Bravado Health

Bravado Health was founded by physicians and engineers in 1998 to streamline the discharge process. From its origin in discharge technology, Bravado Health expanded its portfolio to patient engagement and web-based applications. Today, Bravado Health provides solutions for some of the nation's most recognizable and innovative healthcare organizations. Bravado Health's newest platform, Ayva, extends beyond the point of care by offering web-based health experiences.

Contact

Shane Andreasen

Bravado Health

(561) 877-5238

shane@bravadohealth.com

SOURCE Bravado Health