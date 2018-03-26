Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Larocca's appointment comes at a time when the companies are seeing rapidly growing demand for their lighting products. Luminance provides a large line of stock lighting solutions, fixtures and hardware to residential and commercial clients while its sister company, Hallmark Lighting, supplies customized, high-end lighting solutions, primarily to the hospitality industry, including 98 percent of four- and five-star hotels. The companies are known for their unparalleled quality and world-class service.

"I am pleased that Chris Larocca has joined the team. He has revitalized and grown companies through his experience in leading sales growth and his innovative approach to strategically focusing on key business lines," said Ron Cozean, executive chairman of both Luminance and its sister company, Hallmark Lighting, and an operating executive at Resilience Capital Partners, which owns Luminance and Hallmark Lighting. "Chris will help Luminance and Hallmark Lighting stay competitive in the fast-evolving lighting marketplace."

Since 2013, Larocca has served as President of OK International, an operating company of Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV), a publicly traded company that manufactures and sells a range of equipment and components, specialty systems and support services. OK International operates in the industrial soldering, fluid dispensing and production software markets.

Previously, Larocca held several senior positions, culminating in his role as chief operating officer, at EMCORE Corp., a publicly held international manufacturer of compound semiconductor-based components and subsystems for the fiber optic, military/defense and aerospace solar power markets.

Earlier, Larocca served as Vice President of GELcore LLC, a solid state lighting joint venture of EMCORE and General Electric that developed light-emitting diodes (LED) and systems for the specialty and general illumination markets. Larocca began his career with the lighting products division of General Electric.

Larocca holds a B.S. degree in civil engineering from Clemson University and an MBA degree from the University of Southern California.

"Hallmark Lighting and Luminance have built their reputations as industry leaders in supplying quality products with excellent service. By deploying technology to provide quality lighting solutions, Chris has the ability to help the companies more effectively engage with their residential clients, as well as clients in the hotel and retail spaces, and we look forward to his leadership," said Cozean.

Since Cleveland-based private equity firm Resilience Capital Partners acquired Luminance and Hallmark Lighting in 2016, the companies have benefited from substantial investments in product development and operations.

Recently, Hallmark Lighting announced that its founder returned as president. The company also invested in the hiring of new sales executives and the launch of additional new products, as well as the expansion of marketing and distribution to better reach and engage with lighting design and purchase firms seeking state-of-the-art quality and product innovation.

Hallmark Lighting also recently launched the new Lumin Collection, which offers stock products that provide an affordable, yet sophisticated, look for clients in the two- and three-star hospitality industry and elsewhere as a dramatic alternative to the bespoke products that Hallmark Lighting has long been known for offering.

About Luminance

Commerce, California-headquartered Luminance is a designer and distributor of lighting solutions, fixtures, hardware and electrical components, ceiling fans, plumbing parts, light bulbs and LED bulbs. Founded in 1951 and formerly known as American De Rosa Lamparts, Luminance offers not only a unique collection of residential and commercial lighting solutions in flawless finishes but also unparalleled quality and world-class service. In addition to its Commerce headquarters, the company has facilities in Texas, New York and Illinois as well as China. Luminance provides a large line of stock products to residential and commercial clients while its sister company, Hallmark Lighting, supplies customized, high-end lighting solutions, primarily to the hospitality industry. For more information, visit us online at www.luminance.us.com.

About Hallmark Lighting

Based in Chatsworth, California, Hallmark Lighting provides the absolute best in custom lighting and architectural appointments, customized, high-end lighting solutions, primarily to the hospitality industry. Having been on the forefront of custom lighting for 40 years, Hallmark combines experience to offer an unsurpassed commitment to product quality, customer service and ultimate client satisfaction. We understand the demands that design and purchasing firms face in meeting, and exceeding, their clients' expectations and welcome the opportunity to enhance our innovative design, diversified product offering and creative solutions. For more information, visit us online at www.hallmarklighting.com.

About Resilience Capital Partners

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Resilience Capital Partners invests in niche-oriented manufacturing, value-added distribution and business service companies with sustainable market positions and a clear path to cash flow improvement. Resilience Capital Partners targets platform businesses with $25 million to $250 million in revenues across a broad range of industries where it can improve a company's operations, competitive positioning and profitability. Resilience manages in excess of $625 million for its global investor base that includes pension funds, insurance companies, foundations and endowments, fund of funds and family offices. For more information, please visit www.resiliencecapital.com.

