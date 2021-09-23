Christopher M. Whaley, Ph.D. named recipient of the 2021 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award Tweet this

Whaley is a policy researcher at RAND and a professor at Pardee RAND Graduate School. His research focuses on using large-scale medical claims data to examine how information and financial incentives influence patients' choice of providers, how providers respond to changes in consumer incentives and how employers and insurers can design insurance benefits to promote value. His research has been published in a variety of clinical, health policy and economics journals, and he is the lead author of a JAMA paper that examines the effects of online price transparency information.

"I'm honored to receive an award that's representative of Dr. Sonnad's tremendous influence. Her work touched the lives of many, and I will work to ensure her legacy of mentorship and leadership lives on," said Whaley.

This award was established in honor of Seema S. Sonnad, Ph.D., former associate editor of AJMC®, who passed away in June 2015. Sonnad served as a mentor to many young researchers and was the inspiration for the creation of an award that recognizes and encourages early career achievements in the field of managed care.

