Christopher Meloni + Giving Tuesday + Tommie Copper = Support For The Global Lyme Alliance

MT. KISCO, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Giving Tuesday, Christopher Meloni, acclaimed actor and passionate advocate for Lyme disease awareness, is teaming up with Tommie Copper and the Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) for a charitable initiative that makes giving back cooler than ever.

From December 3 – 8, Tommie Copper will donate 5% of proceeds from their innovative new BetterICE™ cold treatment products to the Global Lyme Alliance. The campaign supports GLA's mission to conquer Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through education, awareness, and research.

"Tommie Copper is proud to partner with Christopher Meloni and the Global Lyme Alliance to make a meaningful impact this Giving Tuesday," said Sol Jacobs, Tommie Copper CEO. "Together, we can help support those affected by Lyme disease while introducing innovative solutions for recovery."

Meloni debuts a playful and quirky video to announce this exciting collaboration. Watch the video and find out how to support this meaningful campaign here: https://www.instagram.com/p/DDHofTaPXd8/?hl=en

ABOUT TOMMIE COPPER

Since launching in 2010, Tommie Copper has built one of the most comprehensive, innovative, and approachable pain-management portfolios in the health and wellness sector. With a stated goal of providing "round-the-clock, head-to-toe relief," Tommie Copper offers an industry-leading product line of compression wear, bras, orthotics, sleeves, pain-relief devices, and more. With this wide range of effective, convenient, and versatile solutions for everyday pain and discomfort, Tommie Copper delivers on their mission to help customers "feel their best every day." Tommie Copper products can be found at QVC, Lowe's, Home Depot, Walmart, Walgreens, Amazon and TommieCopper.com.

ABOUT GLOBAL LYME ALLIANCE:

The mission of Global Lyme Alliance is to cure Lyme and other tick-borne diseases through innovative research, awareness, and empowering the patient voice. GLA has gained international prominence for funding the most urgent and promising research in the field by awarding over $20 million to our research program to date. GLA supports patients through every step in their journey, from finding a Lyme-treating specialist to a peer-to-peer mentor program and a wealth of resources and information on its website. GLA also offers an ambassador program for volunteers to raise awareness, create fundraising events in their area, or collaborate to advance GLA's mission. Visit us on social media or learn more at GLA.org .

