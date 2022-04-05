Christopher Mirt Named Vice President of R&D Coatings®

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, R&D Coatings© LLC promoted Christopher Mirt to Vice President with responsibilities that include oversight of new and existing customer development, as well as sales and service. The move recognizes Mirt's 17-plus years of dedication to the company, as well as his deep understanding of R&D Coatings' products, process, people, and customers, noted President Michael Zupancic in announcing the appointment.

Chris Mirt, Vice President R&D Coatings, LLC

"His talent and the value that he brings to the organization are greatly appreciated," Zupancic said. "Chris has been an integral part of the growth of our business over the past several years. This promotion recognizes his commitment not only to our company and the unique value proposition of our technology, but also to our industry as a whole."

A privately held company that specializes in the formulation, development, and manufacture of environmentally friendly ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curable finishes, R&D Coatings also produces water-based finishing solutions. The company's products can be applied to a wide variety of substrates, including wood, metal, plastic, paper, composite, and more.

Mirt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Wheeling Jesuit University. He initially joined R&D Coatings in October 2004 in the research and development lab as a Formulator. As he learned the business, he was promoted to the role of Customer Service Representative, and then to Operations Manager before tackling his most recent position as Director of New Customer Development.

"Since becoming Director of New Customer Development, our business has grown dramatically. In his new position, Chris will continue to lead our sales and new business development teams, as well as develop and execute a strategy to further expand our service offerings and their market reach," added Zupancic. "His technical expertise and results driven leadership approach are a key component of our company's success."

For more information, visit R&D Coatings at www.rdcoatings.com or call 877-378-9860.

ABOUT R&D COATINGS LLC

Since 1989, R&D Coatings, LLC has been a leading formulator, developer, and manufacturer of high-quality industrial coatings, including include ultraviolet (UV) and electron beam (EB) curable finishes, as well as water-based finishing solutions. Engineered for optimum performance, production efficiency, and environmental friendliness, our commercial grade coatings are applied to a wide variety of substrates — including wood, metal, plastic, paper, composite, and more — and used across a multitude of industries. For more information, visit www.rdcoatings.com or call 877-378-9860.

