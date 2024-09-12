Christopher Nagy Joins Salesloft as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesloft , the leading Revenue Orchestration Platform that helps B2B organizations drive durable revenue growth, today announced that Christopher Nagy has joined the company as its chief financial officer. In this role, Nagy will lead the global finance organization, driving financial strategies to support Salesloft's long-term growth and continued market leadership.

Christopher Nagy

"One of the mandates of a strategic CFO is guiding a company toward sustainable growth and helping it reach its highest potential," said Nagy. "That's also what Salesloft's technology is designed to do for its customers. It's exciting to know that, as CFO, I will not only get to help steer Salesloft's growth but also that our solutions help our global customer base achieve growth goals of their own."

Nagy is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience across financial services, software, data, and technology sectors with a robust background in private equity-backed technology companies. Throughout his career, Nagy has played pivotal roles in driving growth and executing numerous high-profile transactions, including business launches, strategic exits, mergers, an Initial Public Offering, and transformation initiatives that have significantly shaped the companies he has worked with.

"Serving as Salesloft's CFO requires a special set of skills and experiences given Salesloft's growth trajectory, all of which Chris has demonstrated at the highest levels throughout his career," said David Obrand, CEO at Salesloft. "His aptitude for guiding strategic growth is second to none, and I have no doubt that he's the right person for this role at Salesloft as we continue to lead and define the revenue orchestration category."

Nagy joins Salesloft during a period of transformative growth. Early this year, Salesloft acquired Drift , the buyer experience and conversational AI company, as part of its mission to deliver the first end-to-end, AI-powered Revenue Orchestration Platform. The company was also named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Revenue Orchestration Platforms for B2B, Q3 2024 in September 2024 and was recognized in the G2 Summer Reports as a leader in enterprise technology for Conversation Intelligence, Sales Engagement, Sales Coaching, Sales Performance Management, Buyer Intent Data Providers, and Chatbot Platforms. In 2024, the company also inked multiple high-profile partnership deals with IBM and HBX Group .

About Salesloft:

Salesloft powers durable revenue growth for the world's most demanding companies. Salesloft's industry-leading Revenue Orchestration Platform uses purpose-built AI to help market-facing teams prioritize and take action on what matters most, from first touch to upsell and renewal. More than 5,000 customers including Google, 3M, IBM, Shopify, Square, and Cisco gain a performance force multiplier with Salesloft by shifting to a durable revenue engagement model, helping them solve the complexities of modern B2B sales and unlock revenue efficiency.

