CHRISTOPHER NICOLOPOULOS, FORMER NEW HAMPSHIRE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE, JOINS ENHANCE HEALTH

Enhance Health

17 Jul, 2023, 15:46 ET

SUNRISE, Fla., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enhance Health, a leading digital health insurance brokerage and care navigation platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher (Chris) Nicolopoulos as Vice President of Government Affairs. Nicolopoulos, the former Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department, will spearhead the company's government relations strategy to shape and advocate for policies that enhance healthcare accessibility across the country.

Appointed by the Governor and unanimously confirmed by the Executive Council, Nicolopoulos served as the Commissioner of the New Hampshire Insurance Department from 2020 to early 2023. Prior to his role as Commissioner, he held several prominent positions, including President and CEO of the New Hampshire Association of Insurance Agents and Government Affairs Director at the New Hampshire Association of Realtors. Nicolopoulos holds a J.D. from New England Law School and is licensed to practice law in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

"We are proud to have assembled a highly experienced executive team of individuals with exceptional track records in the insurance industry," said Matthew Herman, CEO and President of Enhance Health. "Chris will play a vital role in working to make affordable, high-quality health insurance accessible to an even larger population across the country."

"Enhance Health is leading the way in transforming the health insurance experience for millions of Americans," said Nicolopoulos. "By collaborating closely with policymakers and stakeholders, we will continue to advocate for innovative solutions that empower individuals and promote greater access to quality healthcare."

Nicolopoulos will report to George Lyford, Chief Compliance Officer and Deputy General Counsel at Enhance Health.

About Enhance Health: Founded in 2021 by industry veteran Matt Herman and backed by Bain Capital Insurance, Enhance Health has experienced rapid growth due to the record number of Americans enrolling in ACA health plans in 2022. Enhance Health has grown its membership base to hundreds of thousands, and is rapidly expanding into other insurance business lines.

