Christopher Parr Named "Best Luxury Travel Blogger" Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned travel journalist and luxury blogger Christopher Parr, Editor-in-Chief and Founder of Pursuitist, has been honored as the "Best Luxury Travel Influencer and Blogger" in the world.

The Luxury Lifestyle Awards—a global organization dedicated to identifying, recognizing, and celebrating excellence in luxury—has named Parr, an award-winning travel journalist (contributor to CBS, Conde Nast Traveler, Business Insider, Wall Street Journal, and Editor-in-Chief of Pursuitist) as the "Best Luxury Travel Influencer and Blogger" worldwide.

Christopher Parr and John Legend Christopher Parr and A-Rod

This recognition coincides with the 15th anniversary of Pursuitist, the acclaimed luxury travel and lifestyle guide. For fifteen years, discerning readers have turned to Pursuitist for expertly curated insights into the world of 5-star luxury, crafted by respected experts, insiders, and journalists. The publication offers comprehensive reviews and evaluations, highlighting the finest high-end experiences, products, and destinations.

"We are delighted to celebrate 15 years of Pursuitist and are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the Luxury Lifestyle Awards," said Christopher Parr, Founder and Editor-in-Chief. "As a trusted resource for our readers, we remain committed to showcasing, reviewing, and ranking the best in luxury travel, dining, fashion, automobiles, cutting-edge technology, and gadgets."

Internationally acknowledged as one of the most influential publications in the luxury lifestyle and travel sector, Pursuitist stands out as the only ad-free and independent authority in the space, attracting over 30 million unique monthly web visitors and amassing a social media following of over 700,000.

USA Today has named Parr a "Top 10 Luxury Travel Blogger," while Forbes has called Pursuitist "The Best Luxury Blog," and John Legend has even labeled the guide as "The Louis Vuitton of luxury blogs."

"Pursuitist.com shines with its unique 5-Star Gold Award section, showcasing personal experiences and recommendations that resonate deeply with luxury consumers. They not only inspire readers to experience these products or services but also foster trust and awareness, making Pursuitist an invaluable player in the media industry," said Alexander Chetchikov, CEO and Founder of Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Pursuitist has proudly collaborated with top-tier brands, including Chanel, Hermès, Lexus, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, LVMH, BMW, and Walt Disney World. The publication has also featured interviews with esteemed personalities such as Chef Nobu, John Legend, A-Rod, Chris Pratt, Isadore Sharp, and Margot Robbie.

"As we mark our 15th anniversary, we are thrilled to be recognized as the Best Luxury Influencer and Blogger in the World by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards. Our mission is to curate the best for our discerning readers, empowering them to make informed choices in their pursuit of happiness," added Parr.

Online at https://pursuitist.com/.

Contact:

Laura Stevens

(212) 286-2860

[email protected]

SOURCE Pursuitist