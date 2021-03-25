Christopher Piacentile, of the DJO Whistleblower Law Group, Featured by the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

WASHINGTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJO Whistleblower Law Group is proud to announce that Certified Fraud Examiner, Christopher Piacentile, was featured as the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners' (ACFE) member spotlight for March 2021.

The ACFE is the largest anti-fraud organization globally, with over 85,000 members and the premier provider of training and education for anti-fraud efforts. Their mission is to reduce the instances of fraud and white-collar crime by giving members the tools and education they need to detect, report, and deter fraud across a number of industries. They periodically release Member Spotlights to recognize outstanding members; Chris was the member of their recent feature, which you can read in full here.

The ACFE recognized Chris for his many contributions to whistleblowing efforts over the years, including being a whistleblower himself on multiple occasions. But what really earned his recognition was his role as the lead fraud examiner for the Apria Healthcare fraud case, which recently settled for $40.5. Read more about the case here.

In the spotlight feature, Chris reflected fondly on what drove his passion to become a whistleblower and continue pursuing justice from there.

"As a young sales representative in the medical industry, I saw firsthand how companies would go to great lengths to try and defraud Medicare — some subtly and some not so subtly," he explained while reflecting on the multiple cases he filed early in his career. "I believed I was doing the right thing then, and I still believe that today."

That drive to do the right thing led him to a career as a Certified Fraud Examiner. This spotlight feature is just one example of how passionate and involved the individuals are at the DJO Whistleblower Law Group. This is more than just a career direction for them; it's a way to truly make a difference by bringing fraud cases to light and demanding justice.

About the DJO Whistleblower Law Group

Daniel J. Ocasio created his law firm with a mission to assist individuals in reporting fraudulent activity. Comprised of a highly experienced team of whistleblower experts, lawyers, and even former whistleblowers, our team has investigated and participated in some of the largest and most groundbreaking whistleblower cases. Learn more about the DJO Whistleblower Law Group here.

