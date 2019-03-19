Christopher Stratas, New President of R&M USA Inc.

"I am delighted to have Chris on board at R&M. He brings with him significant experience in building new markets, long-term customer relationships as well as cross-functional organizations in similar industries to ours," said Michel Riva, CEO R&M. "His strong leadership experience will be instrumental in integrating our recent acquisition, Optimum Fiberoptics Inc., and in executing our growth strategy for the North American market."

Christopher Stratas said, "It is exciting to join such an established and reputable technology company. The ability to deliver the highest levels of product quality coupled with flawless execution is critical for customer success. Localized support and rapid-response solutions are a winning combination, especially when coupled with an ability to execute globally in a coherent manner. I look forward to helping our team grow a vibrant and invigorating business in North America!"

Christopher Stratas replaces Markus Huber, who has successfully integrated the REALM business into the R&M Group over the past three years and built the U.S. business. Markus Huber will return to Switzerland where he will take over a new management function at R&M headquarters.

About R&M

R&M (Reichle & De-Massari AG) is a leading global producer of future-proof products and systems for communication and data networks. The company's close collaboration with certified partners results in pioneering connectivity solutions in the sectors LAN, Public and Telecom Networks as well as Data Centers. The Swiss family company stands for innovation, quality and proximity to customers. More information can be found at www.rdm.com

