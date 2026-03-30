Christopher Street Project Hosts Annual Trans Day of Visibility on the National Mall

Trans activists, Congressional members, and hundreds of advocates join together to demonstrate support

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher Street Project, the only trans PAC organization laser-focused on electing pro-trans officials, successfully hosted its Trans Day of Visibility (TDOV) rally and convening in Washington D.C. in collaboration with 35 organizations, including No Kings, Human Rights Watch, Interfaith Alliance, Planned Parenthood, Stonewall Community Foundation, The Marsha P. Johnson Institute, and more. The rally featured trans elected officials, activists, and organizational leaders with hundreds in attendance to learn from experts, educate lawmakers on trans issues, and celebrate the transgender community.

Trans Day of Visibility

After over a year of continued attacks on the transgender community, Christopher Street Project brought together advocates across the U.S. in its largest mobilization to-date. The rally united trans youth, families, and dedicated allies with key speakers and performances including:

Entertainer and Drag Alum Miss Peppermint

Commissioner Precious Brady-Davis

SPARTA Pride Executive Director and US Army Major Kara Corcoran

Air Force Master Sergeant Logan Ireland

All queer group, Cheer DC

Local DJ Samson

Chastity Bowick, Executive Director of Marsha P. Johnson Institute

Prior to the rally, Christopher Street Project hosted a two-day conference and educational forum to provide policymakers and participants with legislative insights on protecting transgender rights nationwide through healthcare, mental health, veterans affairs, immigration, and religious freedom. The forum was then followed by meetings with members of Congress, giving a unique opportunity for members of the trans community to make their voices heard.

"As we celebrate Trans Day of Visibility, we continue to ensure trans voices are heard by urging lawmakers in the United States to fight against ongoing attacks on our right to exist," said Founder and Executive Director, Tyler Hack. "Christopher Street Project and its allies will continue to uphold equality, dignity, and safety for the community."

About Christopher Street Project

The Christopher Street Project (CSP) envisions a future in America where trans rights are never up for negotiation. CSP builds and leverages political power for transgender people across the country. We work to elect fierce champions for trans rights to public office, hold elected officials accountable on their commitments to trans people, and fight back against attacks on our existence.

Media Contact:

Janika Dela Cruz

848-459-3031

[email protected]

SOURCE Christopher Street Project