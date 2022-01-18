Christopher T. Smedley Joins BDC Advisors as Director

MIAMI, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Ziskind, M.D., Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors, a healthcare strategy consulting firm, announced today that Christopher T. Smedley, a healthcare innovation and operations improvement expert, had joined the firm as a Director. Smedley comes to BDC Advisors from Premier Inc., a national healthcare improvement company, where he served as the Vice President and Practice Leader for Strategy, Innovation, and Population Health. In his Premier role, Smedley was responsible for the sales and delivery of over $40M in collaborative, consulting, and technological services supported by more than 100 healthcare professionals.

In announcing Smedley's appointment, Ziskind explained, "BDC is responding to market demand and growing. Chris' addition to our leadership team will significantly strengthen BDC's ability to respond to the issues that the firm's clients are asking us to address. These include restructuring payer provider relationships, addressing pricing transparency challenges and opportunities, engaging and aligning providers, and strategically positioning health system and academic medical center organizations."

During his 20+ years career in healthcare, Smedley has served over 100 healthcare organizations optimizing practice plan operations and overseeing comprehensive improvement engagements. His experience ranges from physician enterprise solutions to value-based care, where he has served as a trusted advisor to children's hospitals, cancer centers, academic, and large national health systems.

Prior to Premier, Chris served as a Managing Director within Huron Consulting Group, where he helped to develop one of the largest dedicated Physician Solutions teams in the nation. Before joining Huron, Chris was a member of Accenture's healthcare consulting practice, where he was responsible for overseeing the associated Physician Services engagements. His industry experience includes serving as the Executive Administrator for the Cancer Service Line at UPMC and Finance Director and Administrator for the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

About BDC Advisors

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare consulting firm headquartered in Miami, with professional staff in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Denver, Cleveland, and Washington, D.C. The firm's practice focuses on advising and providing service to Academic Health Systems and Community, Regional and Multi-State Provider Systems on issues surrounding enterprise strategy, organizational development and design, payer provider innovation, population health strategy, and risk-based value contracting. BDC Advisors has a culture of inclusion and is a founding supporter of the Carol Emmott Foundation, which supports a national fellowship program for women leaders in health designed to accelerate their executive careers.

