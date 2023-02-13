Christopher W. McCann is recognized by Continental Who's Who

WEYMOUTH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher W. McCann is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to Construction Management.

Mr. McCann earned a bachelor's degree in construction management with a minor in architecture from Boston's Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1987. He continued his education by participating in multiple Harvard University projects.

Mr. McCann has worked in the construction industry spanning more than 35 years. He is the current construction manager for the Markley Group in Boston. Prior to this position, Mr. McCann served as the construction manager for various companies, including Parsons Corporation, Skanska USA Building, Inc., Suffolk Construction, and Walls Bros. He is considered an expert in civil engineering, construction, and hydraulics. Mr. McCann oversees safety for all projects for the Markley Group and focuses on preventing incidents. He monitors critical facilities, construction, power, telecommunication, and internet functions and is responsible for managing safety plans and operations.

Mr. McCann was drawn to the construction field early in his career because of the constant changes. He noted that the quick pace of construction is an excellent test of problem-solving. He credits his success to his problem-solving abilities and learning to use analytical methods crucial to his industry.

Notably, Mr. McCann was involved in the execution of the construction of Gillette Stadium, a multi-purpose stadium in Foxborough, MA, which serves as the home of the New England Patriots football team. He is widely respected for his construction management and leadership expertise and has been published internationally in the New York Times, the Miami Herald, Dallas Morning News, and Canadian media. He is the recipient of the Project Award from the American Institute of Architects, an associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Build America Award, an AGC Small Project Award, and several other AGC awards for multiple projects.

