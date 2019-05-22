NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers today announced the appointment of Christopher Wisniewski as Executive Director.

Chris brings nearly 15 years of experience leading arts education programs to his role at the Alliance, where he will oversee all aspects of programming, fundraising, communications, and operations, including the annual presentation of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the nation's longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative teens in grades 7–12.

Christopher Wisniewski Joins The Alliance For Young Artists & Writers as Executive Director.(PRNewsFoto/Scholastic Inc.)

Hugh Roome, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Alliance, noted, "Chris Wisniewski brings a wealth of expertise in the arts, arts education, development, and non-profit management. As we look towards the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards in 2023, I have full confidence that Chris will continue to build the brilliant legacy of this program which is dedicated to cultivating youth artistry and voice."

Chris joins the Alliance from Studio in a School NYC, where he also served as Executive Director and managed all aspects of the 41-year-old arts education organization and its programming. During his tenure, Chris led the launch of new programming focused on the use of digital media in the visual arts, and spearheaded the redesign and relaunch of the organization's website. Notably, Chris partnered with the Board to recruit and train new Directors. He also expanded the Development team, and substantially increased funding. In 2017, he led the planning and implementation of Studio in a School's 40th Anniversary Gala.

Prior to joining Studio, Chris was Deputy Director for Education & Visitor Experience at the Museum of the Moving Image and led the Museum's Education department for more than a decade. There, Chris launched a major out-of-school-time initiative, which included the development of after-school courses, summer media camps, family workshops, artist-led master classes, and teen programs. Additionally, Chris managed the Museum's strategic planning process for 2013–18, served as government affairs liaison, and partnered with Development staff and senior leadership to raise millions of dollars in both capital and operating support.

Chris holds a B.A. from Harvard, where he was Phi Beta Kappa, and an M.A. in Cinema Studies from New York University.

About the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers

The Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, presenter of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world. Through the Awards, students receive opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. This past year, students across America submitted nearly 340,000 original works in 29 different categories of art and writing.

