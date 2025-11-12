Christopher's Kitchen Expands with Second Location in Downtown West Palm Beach

Bringing Wellness Downtown with "Your Health, Our Mission"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Christopher's Kitchen, South Florida's destination for plant-based dining and wellness, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second location in downtown West Palm Beach at 328 Fern Street. With the guiding mantra "Your Health, Our Mission" Christopher's Kitchen is bringing its renowned approach to clean eating, organic ingredients, and conscious living to the heart of the city under Michelin trained Executive Chef Harvey Gonzalez, an Integrative Nutrition Health Coach. Chef Harvey's approach to food preparation uses techniques and ingredients that maximize real nutritional value for healthful results.

The new location introduces more than just a new space — it brings the Christopher's Kitchen menu to Downtown West Palm Beach. Guests will enjoy beloved menu favorites alongside chef-curated specials, entrées, and new dinner offerings and extended hours, designed to make wellness accessible from morning through evening. The menu will also feature exclusive items Chef Harvey created in partnership with VIMERGY, incorporating their premium supplements into select dishes and juices. In addition, guests will be able to purchase VIMERGY supplements directly in the market, making Christopher's Kitchen a true one-stop destination for nourishing meals and holistic wellness.

A To-go market featuring the current Meraki Juice Kitchen's beloved grab-and-go favorites will complement the restaurant experience, offering quick access to chef-crafted meals, juices, and snacks for busy guests who want health on the move. Guests can continue to enjoy their quick bites and fresh juices, now alongside an expanded selection of meals and wellness products.

"Christopher's Kitchen brings wellness downtown," says Richard Slawson. "Our mission has always been to make healthy eating both accessible and inspiring. With our new extended menu and evening service, we're excited to offer guests a place where dining out can be both indulgent and deeply nourishing."

Christopher's Kitchen's second location officially opens on November 15, 2025, at 11am welcoming both loyal guests and new neighbors to experience plant-based dining, fresh juices, and the power of wellness downtown. The Grand Opening event will offer some giveaways for the first 50 guests in line.

About Christopher's Kitchen

Founded on the belief that food is medicine, Christopher's Kitchen is a plant-based restaurant and market dedicated to serving organic, nutrient-rich meals that fuel body and mind. With locations in Palm Beach Gardens and now Downtown West Palm Beach, Christopher's Kitchen continues to make wellness approachable, delicious, and inspiring.

Media Contact:

Maryanne Kainec

[email protected]

SOURCE Christopher's Kitchen