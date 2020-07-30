CHRISTUS Health Selects Qualtrics CustomerXM to Transform Their Patient Experience Program

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics, the leader in customer experience and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today announced that CHRISTUS Health has selected Qualtrics CustomerXM™ to transform their patient experience for its health system of over 45 hospitals and 175 clinics and outpatient centers.

CHRISTUS will consolidate its existing patient listening programs, HCAHPS surveys and assessments onto the Qualtrics XM Platform™ to help build a culture of continuous listening across its health system. As part of its program, CHRISTUS will be able to leverage the predictive Qualtrics iQ intelligence suite on the platform to instantly analyze open text feedback and more deeply understand key drivers of patient satisfaction and behavior in order to drive the right changes along the entire patient journey.

"At CHRISTUS we strive to be a leader in creating innovative health and wellness solutions to improve individual and community well-being - and Qualtrics' thought leadership and capabilities in experience management makes them the perfect partner to help us achieve our mission," said Cristobal E. Kripper Mitrano, MD, MPH, Chief Experience Officer, CHRISTUS Health. "By bringing our patient experience program onto Qualtrics, we will be able to adapt a forward-thinking and modern approach to how we listen and respond to our patients."

"Patient trust has never been more critical for healthcare providers as their expectations and needs are shifting in real-time," said Susan Haufe, Chief Industry Advisor for Healthcare, Qualtrics. "Qualtrics helps organizations such as CHRISTUS Health manage their in-person and digital patient journeys on a single platform so they can focus on quickly closing the loop with patients. We look forward to working closely with CHRISTUS to create a differentiated patient experience and build a culture of action across its administration."

All solutions are built on the Qualtrics XM Platform™, which maintains the highest security certifications including ISO 27001 and FedRAMP. Qualtrics is also HITRUST certified, which means its technology platform provides customers the tools they need to manage HIPAA compliance.

