Christy J. Schoonover, RN is recognized by Continental Who's Who

HILLSBORO, Ore., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christy J. Schoonover, RN, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Professional in the Healthcare Field for her contributions as a registered nurse.

Ms. Schoonover earned an associate's degree in nursing in 1991 from Community College. She attended Chamberlain University and earned a bachelor's degree nursing in 2022. She is a registered nurse currently working as a travel nurse specializing in critical care and has worked in the field for 30 years.

According to Ms. Schoonover, a Registered Nurse (RN) is a nurse who has graduated from a nursing program and met the requirements outlined by a country, state, province, or similar licensing body to obtain a nursing license. RNs fulfill a variety of job duties. In addition to their primary role in treating and caring for patients, their responsibilities also include educating patients and the public about a variety of medical conditions as well as providing emotional support and advice to the families of their patients. Other RN job functions include leadership, research, performing diagnostic tests, analyzing test results, operating medical equipment, administering medications, recording patients' symptoms and medical histories, and assisting with patient rehabilitation and follow-up.

Ms. Schoonover noted that she wanted to go into nursing so that she would have the knowledge and experience to care for her parents as they age. She is expecting to take a full-time position with Salem Health soon when she will stay in one location and no longer be a travel nurse. She currently mentors individuals who are just starting their nursing careers through the American Nurses Association. She enjoys helping new nurses be more confident in their abilities.

Ms. Schoonover attributes her success to her love for helping others, learning new things, and always wanting to be a nurse. In her spare time, Ms. Schoonover enjoys mountain biking, kayaking, hiking, camping, quilting, journaling, reading, and spending time with her cat.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who