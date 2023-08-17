Christy Soukhamneut Joins UFCU as Chief Lending Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UFCU, Austin's largest locally owned financial institution, announced today that Christy Soukhamneut has joined the credit union as Chief Lending Officer. In the role, she will be responsible for overseeing the consumer lending organization which is comprised of one of the largest mortgage and direct auto lending teams in Central Texas. Additionally, she will provide leadership to the Business Banking/Commercial Lending group.

Soukhamneut joins UFCU from Texas Capital Bank where she served as the senior vice president and then managing director for the bank's Mortgage Finance group. Prior to her time at Texas Capital Bank, she led top performing sales teams for a mid-sized IMB. She currently sits on the boards of Voxtur, Trained, Halcyon, and Beneath the Surface Foundation, an organization founded by special operations veterans dedicated to combating the negative impacts of combat on the mental health of those who served. She also serves on a wide variety of committees and industry boards as well as being a partner with Blue Wolf Coaching and contributing as a subject matter expert for Stratmor. Earlier in her career, she was the chief of staff and director for Flagstar Bank's Mortgage division; she also served on the Board of Advisors for Freddie Mac.

"UFCU has long been a leader in consumer lending for Central Texas through our mortgage and auto business," said UFCU Executive Vice President of Member Experience Chris Turnley. "We are confident that with her diverse and depth of experience, Christy will be able to envision and innovate approaches and programs that will further increase access to capital for a greater number of people in our community."

"When I think of corporate character and being a champion of the things that have mattered to me most, UFCU checks all the boxes," said Soukhamneut. "I want to help educate people about finances and help them build a strong financial foundation early in life. This entire organization is focused on winning as an institution and developing something that's truly unique."

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about helping people and their Members improve their lives to create a financially healthy community. With more than 366,000 Members in Central Texas and Galveston County and total assets under management of $4.676 billion, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial health. More information about the credit union can be found on its website www.ufcu.org or its social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.

