Chroma and Altair Collaborate to Develop Digital Twins for Electric Vehicle Propulsion Testing Systems

Chroma advances digital twin system technology in the field of electric vehicle testing, providing a more realistic test solution for high-voltage power components and motor control. The solution will incorporate Altair's simulation and machine learning technologies with Chroma's power supply, loading management and battery charge/discharge system, high-voltage/high-power simulation output to achieve dynamic real-time simulation. The integrated solution will be able to simulate system abnormal state, failure mode analysis, etc., to reduce product development risks and improve test efficiency. With the rapid growth of electric vehicles, vehicle manufacturers and component manufacturers will face increasingly more demanding testing standards and requirements. This memorandum allows Chroma and Altair to leverage each other's expertise and technologies to offer robust digital twin solutions addressing the complex design and certification challenges of the electric vehicle industry.

"This synergy with Altair will bring Chroma's electric vehicle power level testing solution into a new automotive application frontier, and accelerate the equipment deployment and business expansion opportunities in the rapid growing EV market," said Leo Huang, Chroma's Chairman & CEO.

About Chroma ATE Inc. (TAIEX: 2360)

Founded in 1984, Chroma ATE Inc. is a world leading supplier of precision test and measurement instrumentation, automated test systems, intelligent manufacturing systems, and test & automation

turnkey solutions marketed globally under the brand name "Chroma". Chroma has branch offices in Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, China, and Southeast Asia chartered to deliver innovative technologies with high value-added service to satisfy our global customers' demands. To learn more, please visit www.chromaate.com

About Altair Engineering, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC) and data intelligence. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

