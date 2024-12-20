Chroma Color Expands Footprint with West Coast acquisition of Spectra Color

MCHENRY, Ill., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Color Corporation ("Chroma Color" or "Chroma") continues to grow its manufacturing footprint along with its portfolio of colorant and additive technologies with its recent acquisition of Spectra Color, Inc. ("Spectra Color" or "Spectra") a custom manufacturer of colorants and pre-colored resin compounds. Spectra also manufactures a proprietary resin primarily made from linear low-density polyethylene, predominantly used in the rotational molding industry.

Located in Corona, California, Spectra is a leading provider of masterbatch and color-matching services with custom blending capabilities. Founded in 1976, they have supplied the plastic industry with high quality thermoplastic compounds, colorants, additives, and value-added resins for over 45 years. Spectra serves diverse end-markets, including medical, healthcare, agriculture, consumer products, among others.

Spectra CEO, Bob Shedd, said, "We are thrilled to join forces with Chroma Color. Chroma's strong market reputation and shared vision for the business make this partnership a perfect fit. By combining our technological expertise, we can deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enhance performance, and create even greater value for our customers."

"Chroma Color is dedicated to driving growth through both organic initiatives and inorganic growth opportunities. The acquisition of Spectra Color underscores our commitment to expanding our geographic reach and enhancing our product offerings to better serve our customers," stated Joe Herres, Chroma Color Corporation, CEO. "The entire team is fully prepared to support Spectra's customers during this transition, and we are confident they will experience significant value from Chroma's extensive capabilities and resources."

Chroma Color:

Chroma Color Corporation is a leading specialty color and additive concentrate supplier serving diverse markets, including wire and cable, packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, consumer products, among others. Chroma Color's growth strategy includes a deep focus on organic growth as well as inorganic growth through several strategic acquisitions over recent years. Chroma's extensive technical leadership and manufacturing expertise, coupled with its market-leading colorant, has delivered high value to customers for more than 50 years. chromacolors.com

SOURCE Chroma Color Corporation