Chroma Early Learning Academy Expands to 19 Locations Across Metro Atlanta, Reinforcing Its Leadership in Early Education, Safety, and Community Impact

Expansion into Austell, Murrayville, and Newnan strengthens access to high-quality childcare for working families while advancing safety, education, and philanthropic initiatives across Georgia

METRO ATLANTA, Ga., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Early Learning Academy, one of Metro Atlanta's fastest-growing and most trusted early childhood education providers, today announced the expansion of its network to 19 locations across the Atlanta metropolitan area following the opening of three new early learning campuses in Austell, Murrayville, and Newnan.

This milestone positions Chroma as a significant regional education partner, now serving more than 3,000 children and families across Metro Atlanta with a comprehensive continuum of care that includes infant programs, toddler care, preschool, Georgia Pre-K, and after-school education.

Chroma Early Learning Academy, Metro Atlanta's fastest-growing and most trusted early childhood education providers Post this

New Locations Expanding Access Where Families Need It Most

Chroma's newest campuses are strategically located to support working families, major employment corridors, and growing residential communities:

2081 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA 30106

Serving families in the Cobb Wellstar Hospital corridor , Tramore Park , and the greater Austell and Cobb County communities





Serving families in the , , and the greater Austell and Cobb County communities 5760 Wade Whelchel Road, Murrayville, GA 30564

Serving families throughout North Hall County , supporting both residential growth and regional employers





Serving families throughout , supporting both residential growth and regional employers 40 Bledsoe Road, Newnan, GA 30265

Serving the Shenandoah Industrial area, Bullsboro Drive, and the greater Coweta County workforce

Each location has been designed to reflect Chroma's commitment to safe facilities, developmentally appropriate learning environments, and high-quality instruction.

Raising the Standard for Safety and Outdoor Learning

As part of its system-wide investment strategy, Chroma Early Learning Academy announced comprehensive safety upgrades across all locations, including the transition of every playground to turf-based surfaces.

These upgrades significantly enhance fall protection, cleanliness, accessibility, and long-term durability while providing children with safer and more engaging outdoor play environments. In parallel, Chroma is expanding playground programming and physical activity offerings to promote movement, coordination, and social development.

"Safety is not an add-on—it is foundational," said leadership at Chroma Early Learning Academy. "Our playground upgrades and outdoor learning enhancements reflect our belief that children learn best in environments that are both engaging and secure."

Preparing Georgia's Future: Free Georgia Pre-K Registration Opens January 2026

Chroma also announced that registration for the Free Georgia Pre-K program for the 2026–2027 school year will open in January 2026. The Georgia Pre-K program, offered at multiple Chroma locations, is designed to prepare children for kindergarten success through a research-based, play-centered curriculum delivered by certified educators.

Due to limited availability and strong demand, families are encouraged to begin planning early.

A Commitment That Extends Beyond the Classroom

Chroma's impact extends far beyond its campuses. Through its nonprofit organization, Foundations for Learning, the academy has made significant investments in the well-being of families and communities across Metro Atlanta.

Recent initiatives include:

Packaged meal programs supporting local veterans





More than $60,000 in scholarships awarded to families





Meal supplies delivered directly into communities facing food insecurity

These initiatives reflect Chroma's belief that access to education, nutrition, and opportunity are deeply connected.

"We believe strong communities build strong children," leadership added. "Our nonprofit work allows us to support families not just during school hours, but in meaningful, lasting ways."

Serving the Communities That Drive Metro Atlanta Forward

Chroma Early Learning Academy proudly serves families across Metro Atlanta, Cobb County, Hall County, Coweta County, and surrounding communities, supporting healthcare professionals, industrial and manufacturing workers, educators, first responders, and small business owners with dependable, high-quality childcare.

With continued investments in facility improvements, educator development, safety infrastructure, and community partnerships, Chroma is positioning itself as a long-term partner in Georgia's economic and educational future.

About Chroma Early Learning Academy

Chroma Early Learning Academy is a Georgia-based early childhood education provider offering infant care, preschool, Georgia Pre-K, and after-school programs across Metro Atlanta. With 19 locations and growing, Chroma is committed to safety, educational excellence, family engagement, and community impact—building strong foundations for lifelong learning.

Media Contact:

Chroma Early Learning Academy

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://chromaela.com

SOURCE Chroma Early Learning Academy