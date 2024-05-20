Chroma Medicine Announces Appointment of Jenny Marlowe, Ph.D., as Chief Development Officer

BOSTON, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine , Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-course epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Jenny Marlowe, Ph.D., as the Company's Chief Development Officer. Dr. Marlowe is a seasoned biopharma executive and scientific leader with deep expertise in translational, preclinical development, and preclinical safety across multiple genomic medicine modalities.

"I am thrilled to welcome Jenny to Chroma," said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., CEO of Chroma. "Jenny joins our team at a pivotal time as we prepare to transition to the clinic. Her leadership, experience, and expertise will be instrumental as we work to bring our most transformative epigenetic editing medicines to patients."

Dr. Marlowe joins Chroma from Solid Biosciences (previously AvantiBio), where she was the Chief Scientific Officer, leading discovery, research, and translational development. Previously she was Vice President of Preclinical and Translational Development at bluebird bio where she served as Program Lead for Zynteglo, a now approved gene therapy for beta thalassemia. Dr. Marlowe began her career at Novartis, where she held multiple leadership positions including Global Head of Strategic Planning and Communication, Investigative Technology, and Director of Translational Safety Models, Preclinical Safety. Dr. Marlowe holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Toxicology, with an emphasis in cellular and molecular mechanisms of carcinogenesis, from the Department of Environmental Health Sciences at the University of Cincinnati and a B.S. in Zoology from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio and is a long-standing Diplomate of the American Board of Toxicology.

"Chroma's epigenetic editing platform, which leverages the cell's endogenous system to durably regulate gene expression without cutting or nicking the DNA, is an incredibly compelling technology for creating breakthrough medicines," said Dr. Marlowe. "I am excited to join Chroma and eager to focus on advancing this new class of genomic therapies to patients."

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harnesses epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-course therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company's modular platform enables development of medicines that can address a wide range of complex diseases, whether they require silencing, activation, or targeting multiple genes at once. Chroma was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

