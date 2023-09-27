Chroma Medicine Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Biotech Business Leader Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors

Kelly's deep strategic finance and operations experience will be instrumental as Chroma advances its vision to develop novel epigenetic editing therapeutics to revolutionize treatment of disease

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine, Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the addition of innovative biotech business leader Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors.

"Michael brings decades of strategic finance and business operations experience to Chroma and builds on the deep expertise of our current board and leadership team. We are excited to welcome him as we pursue the promise of epigenetic editing for patients," said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chroma.

Mr. Kelly is the Founder and President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC, a global life sciences transformation and management consulting firm that he founded in 2018. In addition to Chroma, he serves as an independent member on the boards of Prime Medicine, Amicus Therapeutics, DMC Global Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories. Previously, he was a senior executive at Amgen, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Services. Mr. Kelly also twice served as Amgen's acting Chief Financial Officer as well as the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for International Commercial Operations. He has held senior positions at Tanox, Biogen, and Nutrasweet Kelco Company, a division of Monsanto Life Sciences. He serves on the Council of Advisors and was the former audit committee chair for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization focused on health outcomes and disaster relief. Kelly obtained his B.Sc. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Industrial Relations from Florida A&M University.

"Genomic medicine is a rapidly growing, cutting-edge field and Chroma's highly specific and durable epigenetic editors have great potential to be transformative in the treatment of serious diseases," said Kelly. "I am thrilled to be part of this important mission as the company continues to build the leading platform of epigenetic editing therapies."

About Chroma Medicine

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-dose therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a strong team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

SOURCE Chroma Medicine