Chroma Medicine Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Biotech Business Leader Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors

News provided by

Chroma Medicine

27 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Kelly's deep strategic finance and operations experience will be instrumental as Chroma advances its vision to develop novel epigenetic editing therapeutics to revolutionize treatment of disease

BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine, Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced the addition of innovative biotech business leader Michael A. Kelly to its Board of Directors.

"Michael brings decades of strategic finance and business operations experience to Chroma and builds on the deep expertise of our current board and leadership team. We are excited to welcome him as we pursue the promise of epigenetic editing for patients," said Catherine Stehman-Breen, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Chroma.

Mr. Kelly is the Founder and President of Sentry Hill Partners, LLC, a global life sciences transformation and management consulting firm that he founded in 2018. In addition to Chroma, he serves as an independent member on the boards of Prime Medicine, Amicus Therapeutics, DMC Global Inc., and NeoGenomics Laboratories. Previously, he was a senior executive at Amgen, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President, Global Business Services. Mr. Kelly also twice served as Amgen's acting Chief Financial Officer as well as the Vice President & Chief Financial Officer for International Commercial Operations. He has held senior positions at Tanox, Biogen, and Nutrasweet Kelco Company, a division of Monsanto Life Sciences. He serves on the Council of Advisors and was the former audit committee chair for Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization focused on health outcomes and disaster relief. Kelly obtained his B.Sc. in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Industrial Relations from Florida A&M University. 

"Genomic medicine is a rapidly growing, cutting-edge field and Chroma's highly specific and durable epigenetic editors have great potential to be transformative in the treatment of serious diseases," said Kelly. "I am thrilled to be part of this important mission as the company continues to build the leading platform of epigenetic editing therapies."

About Chroma Medicine
Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harness epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-dose therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a strong team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

SOURCE Chroma Medicine

Also from this source

Chroma Medicine Presents Data Showing Specific and Durable HBV Silencing with Epigenetic Editors at the HBV International Meeting 2023

Chroma Medicine Announces Data Demonstrating the Benefits of Epigenetic Editing for Multiplex Gene Regulation at ASGCT 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.