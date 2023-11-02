Chroma Medicine to Showcase Data Demonstrating Durable Multiplex Epigenetic Editing to Enhance Allogeneic CAR T at 65th ASH Annual Meeting

BOSTON, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chroma Medicine, Inc., (Chroma) a genomic medicine company pioneering single-dose epigenetic editing therapeutics, today announced that it will present a poster demonstrating the potential of its multiplex epigenetic editing platform at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65th Annual Meeting, taking place December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, CA.

The ASH abstract contains data showing the potential of multiplex epigenetic editing to produce functional allogeneic CAR T cells that do not exhibit a graft-versus-host-disease (GVHD) response, resist CD8+ and CD4+ T cell alloresponses, and resist the NK missing-self response normally consequent of reduced MHC class I expression, without introduction of genotoxic events.

Details of the poster presentation are:

Title: Durable Multiplex Epigenetic Editing for Generation of Allogeneic CAR T without Chromosomal Rearrangements
Presenter: Jamie Schafer, Ph.D., Associate Director, Ex Vivo Program Sciences, Chroma Medicine
Session: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II
Session Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:00-8:00 PM 

The full abstract is available through the ASH conference website.

About Chroma Medicine

Chroma Medicine is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of genomic medicines that harnesses epigenetics, nature's innate mechanism for gene regulation, to deliver precise, programmable single-dose therapeutics while preserving genomic integrity. The company's modular platform enables development of medicines that can address a wide range of complex diseases, whether they require silencing, activation, or targeting multiple genes at once. Chroma was founded by the world's foremost experts in genomic research and is led by a veteran team of industry leaders and scientists with deep experience in genomic medicine, drug discovery, and development. For more information, please visit chromamedicine.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter).

