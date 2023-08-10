ChromaCode and Protean BioDiagnostics Establish Strategic Partnership to Introduce a HDPCR-based NSCLC Assay in the U.S.

News provided by

ChromaCode, Inc.

10 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, patients, and physicians, today announced a strategic partnership with Protean BioDiagnostics Inc., a CAP/CLIA-accredited, high-complexity laboratory specializing in developing and commercializing advanced cancer diagnostic technologies. This partnership's goal is to introduce a non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) assay, based on ChromaCode's state-of-the-art High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) multiplexing technology, via an early access program.

HDPCR™ represents an innovative approach to deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types. Designed for applications in oncology, minimal residual disease, transplant, and noninvasive prenatal testing, the HDPCR™ technology simplifies workflows and reduces processing times. Deployed on ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis platform, it empowers laboratories worldwide to perform high-quality, multiplex testing internally.

The HDPCR™ NSCLC assay enables the detection of all National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) recommended variants in a single multiplexed assay with a turnaround time of less than 24 hours. The assay is developed for very low concentrations, requiring only 15 nanograms of input DNA and 5 ng of RNA, and has demonstrated >99% coverage of genes of interest, and 99% concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS), representing a compelling alternative for biomarker testing.

The assay holds the potential to address the challenges faced by NSCLC patients, who often encounter barriers to accessing advanced diagnostic technologies due to cost, slow turnaround times and inadequate tissue samples.

"This strategic partnership with Protean marks a significant step towards bringing the HDPCR NSCLC assay to Florida, a state accounting for approximately 10% of cancer incidence in the US," said Padma Sundar, Chief Business Officer of ChromaCode. "This partnership aligns with our mission to increase availability of advanced diagnostic technologies, ensuring that medical laboratories have access to cutting-edge tools that can transform the landscape of cancer care."

Anthony M. Magliocco, MD, FRCPC, FCAP, Protean's President and CEO, added, "We value the rapid turnaround and clinically relevant markers of the HDPCR™ NSCLC assay. We see a real opportunity to collaborate with commercial payors, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and other government agencies, to establish coverage and reimbursement for this revolutionary technology. There is a substantial potential for HDPCR™ in the field of oncology." Protean plans to add this innovative diagnostic technology to its cutting-edge, clinical precision oncology platform Protean MAPS™.

The ultimate goal of the strategic partnership between ChromaCode and Protean is to extend the benefits of affordable and easily accessible assays that ensure rapid and precise diagnoses to a diverse range of patients in both Florida and the rest of the USA. 

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics with a multiplexing platform that is driving integration from laboratories to physicians to patients, connecting them to the right treatment through its proven HDPCR™ multiplexing platform. This adaptable technology expands the accessibility of diagnostic applications to patient communities with a cost effective and scalable dPCR-based solution compatible with existing instrumentation and using standard workflows. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Protean BioDiagnostics

Protean BioDiagnostics is bringing precision care diagnostics to all patients, everywhere, through its innovative Protean MAPS™ platform with integrated Virtual Tumor Boards. In addition, Protean assists world-class pharmaceutical and biotech companies in developing clinical assays and companion diagnostics from its CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Orlando, FL. Protean is the brainchild of Dr. Magliocco, who brings more than 30 years' experience as a recognized global leader in the development of innovative cancer diagnostics to Protean. To learn more, visit ProteanBiodx.com or on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Media Contact - ChromaCode

David Schull
Russo Partners
858-717-2310
[email protected]

SOURCE ChromaCode, Inc.

Also from this source

ChromaCode Announces Commercial Availability of HDPCR-based Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer Assay

ChromaCode Announces Strategic Investment to Advance Development and Application of HDPCR Platform Technology for Use in Oncology Genomics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.