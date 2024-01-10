ChromaCode Announces Appointment of Mark McDonough as Chairman

ChromaCode, Inc.

10 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a pioneering genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable laboratory-based solutions, announces Mark McDonough as Chair of the Board, the retirement of former Chair Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D., and the appointment of Michele Park, Ph.D. to the Board.

Mark McDonough, CEO of ChromaCode, becomes Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2024.

Retiring Chair, Carol Gallagher commented, "A year ago, we were fortunate to have Mark join ChromaCode as CEO. His leadership in oncology has helped us realize the full value of our platform in the clinical genomics segment. Now, we are thrilled to announce the appointment of Mark as Chair of our Board of Directors. Mark has consistently demonstrated his dedication, strategic insight, and deep commitment to our company's values, and I could think of no better champion for the company." 

Founder of Chromacode and Board Member Aditya Rajagopal noted, "I would like to thank and acknowledge the myriad contributions made by our retiring Chairwoman, Dr. Carol Gallagher. I am excited about the future of the organization under Mark's leadership."

Carol's tenure on the Board since 2015 has been marked by invaluable contributions of expertise and leadership. She played a pivotal role in corporate governance and significantly influenced the company's strategic direction.

The ChromaCode board of directors also adds Michele Park Ph.D., Partner at NEA. Dr. Park has extensive experience in venture capital and life sciences investment. Before joining NEA, she worked as an investor at Clarus Ventures (now Blackstone Life Sciences) and served as a biotechnology research analyst at Credit Suisse and Piper Jaffray. Dr. Park earned her Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, conducting her dissertation at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Additionally, she holds a B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University. Currently, Dr. Park serves as Vice Chair of the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) Product Development Advisory Committee.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Michele as the newest addition to our Board of Directors. She brings a wealth of expertise and a distinguished track record that will undoubtedly enrich our strategic discussions and decision-making processes. As we navigate the dynamic landscape of our industry, her insights and proven leadership will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of our company" said Mark McDonough, CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors."

About ChromaCode 

ChromaCode is an innovator in genomics multiplexing platform technology, providing laboratory solutions with its proven HDPCR technology. HDPCR is a revolutionary approach allowing for deep multiplexing of biomarkers in a single, rapid, cost-effective assay for multiple sample types on standard laboratory dPCR platforms. This adaptable technology, deployed with ChromaCode's cloud-based analysis, enables laboratories worldwide to affordably conduct testing internally and produce high quality results with demonstrated high concordance with next generation sequencing (NGS) based testing, increasing accessibility of diagnostics with a cost effective and scalable solution. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or find us on LinkedIn and Twitter

