ChromaCode Announces Strategic Investment to Advance Development and Application of HDPCR Platform Technology for Use in Oncology Genomics

ChromaCode, Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, a genomics multiplexing platform company developing accessible and affordable solutions for laboratories, patients and physicians, today announced a strategic investment from corporate venture capital fund Shimadzu Future Innovation Fund L.P., with general partner Global Brain Corporation. This funding will support ChromaCode's continued development of its HDPCR technology to deliver high quality, faster, less expensive diagnostic tools that address unmet clinical needs in disease detection and monitoring.

"We are excited to welcome the Shimadzu Future Innovation Fund as a strategic investor. We believe that the genomic assay portfolio we are building for multiple clinically actionable biomarkers has the potential to help millions of patients across the world," said CEO Mark McDonough. "Our HDPCR platform, powered by cloud-based analytics, provides scalable solutions that are fast, widely accessible and cost effective. This financing will help us accelerate the development of new solutions that will enable our laboratory customers and our physician partners to help drive better outcomes for the patients that we all are privileged to serve."

Yasuhiko Yurimoto, President & CEO at Global Brain Corporation, added, "We are proud to support ChromaCode and believe its novel HDPCR technology is an exciting addition to the Oncology marketplace and will have significant positive impacts on patients. Our investment bears witness to the encouraging progress made by ChromaCode in the diagnostics arena, and we look forward to future developments in their assays."

About ChromaCode:

ChromaCode is an innovator in molecular genomics, driving integration from labs to physicians to patients and connecting them to the right treatment through its proven HDPCR™ multiplexing platform. This adaptable technology expands the accessibility of genomic and oncology diagnostic applications in patient communities with a cost effective and scalable dPCR-based solution compatible with existing instrumentation and using standard workflows. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.chromacode.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

ChromaCode Media Contact

David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC 
(858) 717-2310
[email protected]

SOURCE ChromaCode, Inc.

