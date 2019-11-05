ChromaCode to Launch Multi-Drug Resistance Assay, Host Workshop at AMP 2019 Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., a next-generation molecular diagnostics company using data science to significantly enhance multiplexing capabilities of life science instrumentation, today announced the Company will launch its second highly-multiplexed real-time PCR assay, the HDPCR™ Multi-Drug Resistance (MDR) Panel, and present novel real-time and digital PCR multiplexing data during the upcoming Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2019 Annual Meeting, being held November 6 – 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.

ChromaCode's HDPCR multiplexing technology combines proprietary data science algorithms with widely-used, low-cost chemistries to enhance the multiplexing levels of common real-time and digital PCR instruments for detection of 5-50 targets in a single reaction. Through this application of data science, HDPCR empowers the enormous, global installed base of real-time and digital PCR instruments to perform multiplex testing at a very low cost.

The MDR assay is the second test in ChromaCode's rapidly growing portfolio of infectious disease real-time PCR assays. The spread of antibiotic resistance is a global threat that can be combatted, in part, by improved screening for individuals colonized with multi-drug resistance markers entering healthcare facilities. ChromaCode's HDPCR MDR assay provides the broadest coverage, highest throughput, and most cost-effective qPCR test currently available for the detection of multi-drug resistance markers.

"The launch of MDR is a significant step for ChromaCode, as it unveils a new Resilient Coding scheme for HDPCR test design. This approach enables further multiplexing expansion and much shorter assay development timelines than traditional multiplexed PCR processes," said Greg Gosch, President and CEO of ChromaCode. "In addition, our AMP workshop and exhibit will allow us to highlight research from first-use cases of the new MDR assay, performance of the Tick-Borne Pathogen Panel, and future advancements in our digital PCR multiplexing program for oncology and reproductive health applications."

ChromaCode will host clinical microbiology expert Dr. Blake Buchan along with ChromaCode's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Alex Dickinson at the Company Corporate Workshop to discuss how data science is revolutionizing molecular testing. The workshop will detail the performance of the HPDCR Tick-Borne Pathogen (TBP) Panel and the HDPCR Multi-Drug Resistance (MDR) Panel from studies conducted by the Medical College of Wisconsin and Wisonsin Diagnostic Laboratories. ChromaCode will also present a poster describing the performance of MDR across a series of large analytical studies used to justify commercialization of the test.

Corporate Workshop Details:

ChromaCode Corporate Workshop "Multiplexing Multiplied: How ChromaCode is Revolutionizing Multiplex Real-Time and Digital PCR with Data Science"

Presenters: Blake Buchan, Ph.D., D(ABMM), Associate Professor, Department of Pathology, Medical College of Wisconsin, Associate Director, Clinical Microbiology, Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories

Alex Dickinson, Ph.D., Co-Founder, Executive Chairman, ChromaCode Date, Time: Wednesday, November 6; 11:00-11:50 a.m. EST Location: Baltimore Convention Center Rooms 324-326

Poster Presentation Details:

Abstract ID021: "High-Throughput, Cost-Effective Screening for Multi-Drug Resistance Markers and Toxigenic C. difficile with ChromaCode's HDPCR Multi-Drug Resistance Panel RUO"

Poster Session: Infectious Diseases Presenting Author: Karen Menge, PhD, VP Assay Development at ChromaCode Date and Time: Saturday, November 9; 9:45 – 10:45 am EST Location: Exhibit Hall, AMP Central

About ChromaCode

Based in Carlsbad, CA, ChromaCode is redefining molecular testing through data science. ChromaCode's HDPCR™ multiplexing technology is the unique coupling of widely-used, low-cost chemistries with proprietary software using data science algorithms empowering the enormous, global installed base of real-time and digital PCR instrumentation to perform multiplex testing at a very low cost. Using HDPCR™, ChromaCode is seeking to expand global access to multiplex testing, reduce healthcare costs, and provide solutions for unmet healthcare needs faster. www.ChromaCode.com

