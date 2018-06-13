Chromalloy Awarded Multi-Year U.S. Navy Contract to Repair LM2500 Gas Turbine Engine Components

"This contract award is indicative of the new capabilities continuously being implemented across our business. That, combined with our record of delivering high quality services on-time, makes us an excellent value-choice for customers," according to VP and Regional Managing Director – Americas, Jim Erickson. Work for this multi-year contract will be performed in Carson City, Nevada, and is expected to be completed by May 2024. "Our local team is proud to support this important military contract and continue to be a major employer in the community," said John Wasson, Chromalloy Site Leader at the Carson City, NV facility.

This contract was competitively procured via the Federal Business Opportunities website, with multiple proposals submitted, by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Chromalloy serves the airline, military, marine and energy segments from locations around the globe. Chromalloy offers LifeXTM solutions consisting of proprietary parts and repairs, serviceable materials, and complete engine management solutions that reliably and economically extend the life of gas turbine engines. Chromalloy is authorized by the FAA and EASA and many other NAAs, and is qualified under ISO and NADCAP. Chromalloy is a subsidiary of Sequa Corporation.

Sequa Corporation is a diversified industrial company with operations in the aerospace, energy and metal coatings industries. Sequa is a Carlyle Group company. For additional information, visit www.sequa.com

LifeX is a trademark of Sequa Corp.

Media Contact:

Jeff Romaine

+1 561-529-4291

jromaine@chromalloy.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chromalloy-awarded-multi-year-us-navy-contract-to-repair-lm2500-gas-turbine-engine-components-300665521.html

SOURCE Chromalloy

Related Links

http://www.sequa.com

