ChromaLuxe Unveils New Line of Textured Photo Panels

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaLuxe, the global leader in the manufacturing of dye sublimatable print media, announced today the introduction of ChromaLuxe Textured Photo Panels. The textured photo panels provide a unique tactile feel along with the durability and features that are synonymous with the ChromaLuxe name.

These glare-free, fingerprint resistant panels are perfect for desktop and wall art applications, particularly in high traffic commercial and residential spaces. Features and benefits include:

Unique textured feel

Scratch and abrasion resistant

Dual desktop and wall display capabilities (smaller sized panels)

Easy to clean

Fingerprint resistant

Glare resistant

The panels can be used in a variety of applications and are perfect for:

Fine art

Reproduction paintings

Landscape photography

Premium signage

High traffic commercial and residential areas

Illustrations

"People are always amazed that they can touch a ChromaLuxe print without causing any damage to the photo. But now, we have taken this sensation to the next level with the added feel of our new textured photo panels," said Steve Flores, ChromaLuxe Global Brand Manager. "ChromaLuxe is known as the most durable photography medium available and with our new textured coating, photographers and everyday consumers can add a new dimension to their images."

Textured panels are available in a variety of sizes in either 1/4" thick Tempered Hardboard (THB) or 5/8" thick Medium Density Fiberboard (MDF) substrates. Smaller sizes include dual keyhole and kickstand slots for desktop display with a kickstand or wall display with a nail in either landscape or portrait orientation. Substrates and sizes include:

Medium Density Fiberboard

5" x 7" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

6" x 6" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

8" x 8" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

8" x 10" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

11" x14" (keyhole only)

12" x 18" (keyhole only)

16" x 20" (keyhole only)

20" x 30" (keyhole only)

30" x 40" (keyhole only)

Tempered Hardboard

5" x 5" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

5" x 7" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

6" x 6" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

8" x 10" (dual keyhole & kickstand slot)

A highlight video can be seen at the following link: https://vimeo.com/352270382/7cfea01d99. ChromaLuxe textured photo panels can be found through professional and fine art photo labs, online retailers, and ChromaLuxe distributors. A listing of these companies can be found at www.chromaluxe.com/where-to-buy.

About ChromaLuxe

ChromaLuxe is the global manufacturer of premium print media for dye sublimation. ChromaLuxe supplies high quality blank substrates for a variety of applications that require superb image quality and durability. All coatings and substrates are made in the USA with manufacturing and fabrication done in Louisville, KY. With additional locations in Australia, Belgium, and Dubai, ChromaLuxe serves its global customer base and provides products to more than 80 countries. To learn more about ChromaLuxe, visit: ChromaLuxe.com | facebook.com/realchromaluxe | instagram.com/realchromaluxe.

