ChromaScape Announces Refreshed Brand and Website

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaScape, a specialty chemical manufacturer of pigments, colorants and additives today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity and new website (www.chromascape.com). The enhanced brand platform and visual identity represents both the evolution of the company, as well as the strategic vision for the future.

"The brand refresh is grounded in our core values, principles and competencies," says Joe Majewski, President/CEO at ChromaScape. "We are excited to continue to grow and expand our company on this foundation. Now we are more aligned than ever for a brighter and better future together."

More about the new brand and visual identity:

The logo's primary lettering features a bold wordmark and a nod to past typography, updated with a modern influence.

The molecular icon represents the magic that takes place in ChromaScape's technical labs and the chemistry of colorant creation.

The icon's circular shape and arrow evokes energy and forward thinking while the bright color palette reflects ChromaScape's innovation and optimism.

In addition to the logo, they have introduced a new tagline, (Brighter and Better Together) that summarizes the belief that in partnership with customers and associates, ChromaScape creates products that enhance people's lives and environments, all of which are core principles of the company's mission.

About ChromaScape

Established in 1998, ChromaScape formulates and processes raw materials into colorants and additives for their customers to incorporate into their products. Their technical expertise, industry knowledge and reliable performance give their customers the freedom and peace of mind to enhance, innovate and vibrantly enhance every corner of the world.

