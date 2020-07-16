ChromaScape Announces the Acquisition of Greenville Colorants

TWINSBURG, Ohio, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaScape, LLC, a specialty chemicals manufacturer of pigments, colorants and additives, today announced the acquisition of Greenville Colorants, LLC, a processor of liquid and powder dyes, representing a significant expansion of products serving paper, printing inks and textile industries. Greenville Colorants' technical capabilities, broad portfolio of over 2,000 products and advantageous geographic locations in New Jersey, South Carolina and California offer customers unlimited opportunities to innovate with custom color formulations.

"Greenville Colorants complements ChromaScape in many ways and their core competency is completely in line with what we do," said Joe Majewski, Chief Executive Officer, ChromaScape. "Greenville serves similar and adjacent markets and will allow us to extend our manufacturing footprint in the Southeast. We're excited about this addition to the ChromaScape family and our ability to provide even greater technical expertise in a variety of applications to our respective customers."

"Ron and I are greatly pleased to join forces with the deep bench of wonderful and talented people throughout all of ChromaScape," commented Joe Lynch, Greenville Colorants' President and Chief Executive Officer. Ron Weiss, Greenville Colorants' Chairman, added "The natural synergy between our two dyed-in-the-wool, color-to-the-core companies becomes more obvious and gratifying every day."

ChromaScape's current investors, management team, Ron Weiss and Joe Lynch all invested to complete the transaction. Ron Weiss and Joe Lynch will join the ChromaScape executive leadership team.

About ChromaScape

Established in 1998, ChromaScape is the specialty chemicals supplier that taps into the unlimited potential of pigments, colorants and additives. We formulate raw materials into dyes and dispersions for our customers to incorporate into their products and unique applications. We apply our manufacturing process, technical knowledge and leading industry expertise to deliver reliable performance giving our customers the ability to enhance and innovate. In partnership with our customers, stakeholders and associates, we are brighter and better together. To learn more, visit www.chromascape.com.

