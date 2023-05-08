ChromaScape Announces the Acquisition of Kemira's Colorants and Dye Business

CLEVELAND, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaScape LLC, a specialty colorants and additives supplier, announces the acquisition of Kemira's colorants and dye business. The deal closed on May 4, 2023. Kemira's product line includes basic and direct dyes, organic pigments and special colorants which are used in numerous paper and packaging applications such as tissue, cardboard, newspaper and high-end packaging solutions for jewelry, cosmetics and food stuffs. This acquisition includes Kemira's manufacturing site at Bushy Park in Goose Greek, South Carolina.

Chromascape: Brighter and better together

"With this acquisition ChromaScape becomes the largest independent producer of dyes and pigment dispersions in the United States and Europe. Our singular focus on color allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers. We welcome the US and European associates who will transfer in the acquisition and look forward to continued collaboration with Kemira's Pulp & Paper team," says Seth Tomasch, CEO of ChromaScape, LLC.

Chris Banks, Vice President of Sales, comments, "We are very excited about the acquisition of the Kemira dye business. Customers tell us that they want a domestic supply source as insurance against future supply chain shocks. The Bushy Park plant provides this assurance. Our commitment to providing the best-in-class service experience remains unchanged, and this acquisition will help us continue to deliver on that promise,"

About ChromaScape

Established in 1998, ChromaScape is the specialty colorants and additives supplier that taps into the unlimited potential of pigments, colorants and additives. We formulate raw materials into dyes and dispersions for our customers to incorporate into their products and unique applications. We apply our manufacturing process, technical knowledge and leading industry expertise to deliver reliable performance giving our customers the ability to enhance and innovate. In partnership with our customers, stakeholders and associates, we are brighter and better together. To learn more, visit www.chromascape.com.

