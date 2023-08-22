ChromaScape Appoints David Puddiphatt as Managing Director of ChromaScape Germany GmbH

CLEVELAND, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaScape LLC, a specialty colorants and additives supplier, has appointed David Puddiphatt as Managing Director of Chromascape Germany GmbH. This entity services the EMEA market.

ChromaScape's CEO Seth Tomasch commented that, "David brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our European customers and is a welcome addition to our leadership team."

David Puddiphatt - Managing Director of ChromaScape Germany

As a seasoned professional, David has 34 years of experience in the paper industry, specifically with coloration. During his first 16 years he worked in various roles from Mill Chemist, Quality Manager and Process Manager at a color fine paper mill in the UK. In 2006 David joined Clariant as part of their Global Optical Brightening Agent team, initially based in the UK, then in Switzerland. His broad experience at Clariant/Archroma ranges from Project Manager and Global Technical Manager to ultimately Director of Sales for the Northern Europe region. Most recently, taking over the Benelux region.

"I am very excited to have David join the ChromaScape team and look forward to seeing how he expands our best-in-class EMEA team," remarked Chris Banks, Vice President of Sales.

About ChromaScape

Established in 1998, ChromaScape is the specialty colorants and additives supplier that taps into the unlimited potential of pigments, colorants and additives. We formulate raw materials into dyes and dispersions for our customers to incorporate into their products and unique applications. We apply our manufacturing process, technical knowledge, and industry-leading expertise to deliver reliable performance giving our customers the ability to enhance and innovate. In partnership with our customers, stakeholders and associates, we are brighter and better together. To learn more, visit www.chromascape.com.

Contact:

Chris Banks, Vice President of Sales

[email protected] or 440-773-2302

Seth Tomasch, CEO

[email protected] or 440-420-6647

SOURCE ChromaScape