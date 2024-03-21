ChromaScape Expands Operations with New LBX Facility in Kingman, AZ

KINGMAN, Ariz., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaScape LLC is proud to announce a significant expansion of its manufacturing capabilities with the completion of a new LBX production line at its Kingman, AZ facility. This strategic addition comes in response to the growing demand from customers on the west coast, who have expressed the need for increased supply security and reduced lead times. While the Piedmont, SC site has served us well, its distance from the west coast posed logistical challenges. With the new Kingman facility, we are poised to enhance service reliability and efficiency for our west coast customers, while simultaneously reducing our environmental footprint by minimizing trucking distances for deliveries across North America.

"By establishing a second manufacturing site on the west coast, we are not only fulfilling customer demand for increased supply security but also streamlining operations to better serve our customers," said Chris Banks, Vice President of Sales at ChromaScape. "This expansion represents our commitment to meeting customer needs while remaining environmentally conscious."

With the addition of the LBX facility, ChromaScape now stands as the sole supplier in the market with both east and west coast locations, solidifying its position as a leader in the industry. This milestone underscores our dedication to providing exceptional service, reducing freight costs and reinforcing our commitment to the corrugated market.

About ChromaScape Established in 1998, ChromaScape is the specialty colorants and additives supplier that taps into the unlimited potential of pigments, colorants and additives. We formulate raw materials into dyes and dispersions for our customers to incorporate into their products and unique applications. We apply our manufacturing process, technical knowledge and leading industry expertise to deliver reliable performance giving our customers the ability to enhance and innovate. In partnership with our customers, stakeholders and associates, we are brighter and better together. To learn more, visit www.chromascape.com.

Contact:

Chris Banks, Vice President of Sales

[email protected] or 440-773-2302

SOURCE ChromaScape