Chromatic Unveils New Line of RX-Flow™ Large Format 3D Printers for Reactive Extrusion Additive Manufacturing

Chromatic is offering monthly technical service subscriptions for purchase with each printer. Materials available for purchase include printable polyurethanes with Shore A hardness ranging from 50 to 90. Chromatic also provides custom materials with a variety of colors, hardness and special properties (e.g. antibacterial, static discharge, biocides, etcetera).

"There are many manufacturers who want to test drive 3D printing with thermoset engineering materials but find industrial 3D printers cost prohibitive. Our new line of R&D printers gives them a budget-friendly way to demonstrate proof of concept and take their first steps toward industrial-scale 3D printing with new technologies like reactive extrusion additive manufacturing," said CEO Dr. Cora Leibig.

Chromatic offers R&D printers in two sizes:

RX-Flow™ 3500: 18.9" x 29.3" x 7.63" (479mm x 743mm x 194mm)

RX-Flow™ 7000: 26.75" x 41.1" x 7.63" (680mm x 1040mm x 194mm)

The printers can produce up to 800 g/hr. Features include a T-track aluminium table and lead screw drive system. The printers carry a CE mark. Bespoke printers for larger volume industrial production are available on request.

About Chromatic 3D Materials

Chromatic 3D Materials is a 3D-printing technology company focused on more flexible, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing of industrial-strength elastomeric products. Its portfolio includes printable polyurethanes and other thermoset elastomers for applications in transportation, industrial seals and gaskets, textiles, medical devices and defense. Chromatic's RX-AM™ materials and technology platform is based on Reactive Extrusion Additive Manufacturing, a type of deposition 3D printing that uses chemical reactions. Visit c3dm.com to learn more.

