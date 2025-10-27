Chromatin Bioscience Announces Collaboration with Purespring Therapeutics

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience is pleased to announce an ongoing research collaboration with Purespring Therapeutics, a precision nephrology company leading the development of targeted, first-in-class genetic therapies to preserve kidney function. The collaboration leverages Chromatin Bio's proprietary synthetic promoter design platform, chromatinLENS, to develop highly cell-selective promoters tailored to support Purespring's innovative gene therapy pipeline.

The partnership aims to enable precise and durable gene expression in target cell types relevant to Purespring's therapeutic strategy. While specific program details remain confidential, the project is designed to enhance the safety and efficacy of gene delivery through the integration of rationally designed synthetic promoters.

"Purespring's approach to gene therapy aligns well with our mission to provide precise gene control systems that support advanced, tissue-targeted therapeutics," said Michael Roberts, CEO and Founder of Chromatin Bioscience. "We are excited to support their efforts with our platform and help unlock the full therapeutic potential of next-generation gene therapies."

Chromatin Bioscience's chromatinLENS TM platform identifies highly specific gene regulatory elements from the dark genome and integrates them into synthetic promoters optimised for target cell selectivity and expression durability. These promoters are a critical component in gene therapies where spatial and temporal control of transgene expression is essential for therapeutic success.

This collaboration with Purespring represents another milestone in Chromatin Bioscience's growing network of partnerships across the gene therapy landscape.

About Chromatin Bioscience

Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for targeted eukaryotic gene control systems. Its proprietary platform, chromatinLENS TM enables precise, cell-type-selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of genetic medicines. Chromatin's synthetic promoters are currently being integrated into a range of collaborative programs across therapeutic areas.

For more information please visit: www.chromatinbio.com

About Purespring Therapeutics

Purespring Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision nephrology company leading the development of targeted, first-in-class genetic therapies to preserve kidney function. Through its proprietary GlomThera™ platform, Purespring is able to deliver genetic therapies directly to the podocyte, offering a novel approach to the treatment of kidney diseases.

Purespring's pipeline targets multiple renal indications with significant unmet medical need. The Company's lead programme, PS-002, offers a highly differentiated approach for patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). By precisely targeting the site of disease, Purespring aims to transform the trajectory of kidney disease so patients can live fuller, healthier lives.

Purespring is backed by leading biotech investors, including Syncona Limited, Sofinnova Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Forbion, and the British Business Bank and has raised £115m ($150m) to date.

For more information please visit: purespringtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598726/Chromatin_Bioscience_Logo.jpg