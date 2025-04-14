Chromatin Bioscience Signs Collaboration Agreement with Astellas

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience, a leader in the design of synthetic promoters and gene control systems, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma, a global life sciences company.

Under the agreement, Chromatin Bioscience will use its proprietary chromatinLENS platform to design cell-selective synthetic promoters aligned with Astellas' target profile. The designed promoters are expected to enable highly precise and durable gene expression in specific cell types.

"We're excited to begin this collaboration with Astellas," said Michael Roberts, CEO and Founder of Chromatin Bioscience. "We believe the ability to precisely control targeted gene expression is becoming increasingly critical across diverse applications in biotechnology. This collaboration reflects the growing interest in synthetic promoter technology as a key enabler in the development of precision-targeted biological systems."

Chromatin Bioscience's chromatinLENS platform enables the identification of gene regulatory elements from the dark genome and the rational design of synthetic promoters tailored to specific applications. The platform can be applied across a range of sectors—including therapeutics, agritech, industrial biotechnology, and bioprocessing. The collaboration with Astellas further validates the potential of the chromatinLENS platform and represents the latest milestone in a series of collaborations that are shaping Chromatin's continued growth and impact.

For more information about Chromatin Bio's recent collaborations, visit https://www.chromatinbio.com/news

Notes to Editors

About Chromatin Bioscience

Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for targeted gene control systems. Its proprietary platform enables precise, cell-type-selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of therapeutics, bioproduction systems and agritech innovations. Chromatin's synthetic promoters have been integral to a growing number of client programs. For more information, visit www.chromatinbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598726/5255592/Chromatin_Bioscience_Logo.jpg