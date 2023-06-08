Chromatography Market size is set to grow by USD 3,785.83 million from 2022 to 2027; North America is estimated to account for 45% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chromatography market size is estimated to grow by USD 3,785.83 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.82% during the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 45% of the global market growth during the forecast period. New sampling techniques and column heating approaches to expand and improve the efficiency of chromatography systems for the detection and identification of unknown chemicals in field settings is being carried out by research laboratories and government bodies such as Defence Research and Development Canada (DRDC). Also, they use field chromatography systems for analyzing water and air samples using newer techniques, such as resistively heated analytical columns, for higher performance on the field. Hence, such factors drive regional growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Chromatography Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Chromatography Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The chromatography market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, ion-exchange chromatography, and other chromatography), end-user (PBC, RFAI, and other end-users), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the liquid chromatography segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. Liquid chromatography is an important analytical technique used for the separation, identification, and quantification of small molecules in a mixture. Furthermore, due to the pharmaceutical industry analyzing the composition of raw materials used in the development of novel drugs aimed at curing specific diseases and the purification of drug components and recombinant proteins and antibodies, the adoption of liquid chromatography market systems is increasing. Hence, such factors drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Chromatography Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing demand for ion exchange membranes for chromatography in R&D is a major factor that drives the global chromatography market growth. There is consistent pressure to improve the productivity and efficiency of the chromatography process due to the downstream process of the biopharmaceutical industry requiring chromatography, which involves significant time and cost.

The development of new resin properties is among the several developments in large-scale chromatography processes that have been witnessed in the market. For instance, enhancing Protein A for use in capturing mAb, implementing single-use technologies, exploring the continuous potential of chromatography on a commercial scale, and the increasing use of automation as ion exchange membranes play an important role in chromatography. Hence, such factors drive the market growth for chromatography during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The new developments in chromatography technology are an emerging trend influencing the global chromatography market growth. The global chromatography market vendors increasingly focus on strategic developments, including product innovations to extend their product portfolios and ensure the availability of chromatography products among end-users, such as research laboratories and academic institutes.

Furthermore, the key strategies adopted include the launch of new products, product approvals, joint ventures, acquisitions, partnerships, expansion projects, collaborations, and new investments. Hence, such trends boost the market growth of chromatography during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High energy consumption of compact embedded products is a major challenge hindering the global chromatography market growth. Certain limitations of chromatography systems hamper the growth of the market. For example, the lack of a universal detector in high-HPLC to distinguish a diverse range of analytes from a given chromatographic eluent leads to the inability of HPLC to generate adequate sensitivity for analytes.

Various portable gas chromatography systems have no provision for heating the column, detector, or injection port required for better analysis, thereby limiting analyses to the more volatile compounds. Also, as portable gas chromatography systems do not have heated injection ports, unlike laboratory-type gas chromatography systems, the sample must be a gas or vapor at room temperature, which restricts the analysis of other sample types. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the chromatography market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Chromatography Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the chromatography market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the chromatography market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the chromatography market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of chromatography market vendors

Chromatography Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,785.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Germany, France, China, and Japan, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Centurion Scientific, Danaher Corp., Hamilton Bonaduz AG, Hitachi Ltd., Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc, Regis Technologies Inc., Restek Corp., Sartorius AG, Scientific Repair Inc., SCION Instruments, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corp., Valco Instruments Co. Inc., Waters Corp., and ZirChrom Separations Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global chromatography market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Technology

6.3 Liquid chromatography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Gas chromatography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Ion-exchange chromatography - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 PBC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 RFAI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.4 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

12.5 Centurion Scientific

12.6 Danaher Corp.

12.7 Hamilton Bonaduz AG

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

12.9 Merck KGaA

12.10 Perkin Elmer Inc

12.11 Regis Technologies Inc.

12.12 Restek Corp.

12.13 Sartorius AG

12.14 SCION Instruments

12.15 Shimadzu Corp.

12.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.17 Waters Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

