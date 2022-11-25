Chromatography Resin Market Report 2022: Growing Demand from Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Application to Drive Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chromatography Resin Market by Type, Technique (Ion Exchange, Affinity, Hydrophobic Interaction, Size Exclusion, Mixed Mode), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chromatography resin market is estimated to grow to USD 3.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Chromatography is one of the most used analytical techniques in the quality testing and quality control of processed food products and various beverages. According to World Health Organization, food contamination is a rising global concern, with more than 200 types of diseases caused by the consumption of unsafe food every year.



Techniques such as liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry/mass spectrometry (LC/MS/MS) and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) are gaining recognition as highly specific and extremely sensitive techniques for testing food products with high accuracy. This is a key driver supporting the growth of the chromatography resin market.



Synthetic resins are projected to be the fastest-growing chromatography resin type of chromatography resin market during the forecast period



Synthetic or manmade polymers, such as polyacrylamide, polymethacrylate, and polystyrene, are used as media in different chromatography applications. Synthetic copolymers, such as polystyrene divinylbenzene and methacrylate copolymers, are used as base matrices in chromatography. These resins are suitable in laboratories or analytical-scale experiments because of their high mechanical stability and ability to withstand large pH ranges. All these factors drive the market for synthetic resin.





Mixed mode is expected to be the fastest-growing chromatography technique, in terms of value



Mixed-mode chromatography uses more than one type of interaction between ligands and molecules in an analyte. The most popular application of this technique is the purification of mammalian antibodies and recombinant proteins. This technique is gaining importance, as it can achieve a better degree of purification in comparison to other chromatography techniques that use only a single interaction.





Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology is estimated to be the largest application in chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021



Pharmaceutical manufacturers and related testing service providers are among the key end-users of chromatography resins. They use analytical instrumentation during various stages of drug discovery, drug research and development, pharmacokinetics, toxicology, and clinical studies, as well as during the manufacturing of bulk drugs and biological products, drug stability testing, and qualitative and quantitative pharmaceutical analysis. Chromatography is also used to quantify the number of chemicals in drugs and for the analysis of various solvents used in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The increased R&D expenditure of biotechnology companies is expected to lead to the increased usage of chromatography, thus bolstering the market for chromatography resin.





Europe is estimated to be second-largest chromatography resin market, in terms of value, in 2021



Europe was the second-largest market for chromatography resin, in terms of value, in 2021. Germany is the key market for chromatography resins in Europe. The presence of more than 900 pharmaceutical manufacturers and strong R&D in the field of life sciences make Germany one of the most lucrative markets for chromatography resins. The chromatography resin market in the European region is driven by the presence of a number of pharmaceutical manufacturers and research organizations in countries such as the UK and Germany.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Premium Insights

5. Market Overview



6. Industry Trends

7. Chromatography Resin Market, by Type



8. Chromatography Resin Market, by Technique



9. Chromatography Resin Market, by Application



10. Chromatography Resin Market, by Region



11. Competitive Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Adjacent & Related Markets



14. Appendix

