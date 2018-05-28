Chromatography Resin Market to Grow Owing to Rising Usage of Food Analytics in Nutritional and Nutraceuticals Chemistry Till 2025 | Million Insights

The global Chromatography Resin Market is estimated to grow at a decent rate in terms of value. Chromatography is a code of techniques used to purify as well as separate bimolecular substances such as proteins. Resin is the stationary matrices in the columns used in aforementioned techniques. Chromatography resins are particularly used in multi-modal, ion-exchange, size exclusion, affinity, and hydrophobic interaction techniques. The widely used techniques are ion-exchange and affinity chromatography largely operated in pharmaceutical, food manufacturing, environmental analysis, and biotechnology.

Chromatography resins are available in three major types includes, synthetic, inorganic, and natural media. Natural media polymers consist majorly of dextran, and agarose cellulose, and others. Industry prefers synthetic and natural type media over inorganic chromatography resins. In context with technology, ion-exchange chromatography experienced the largest consumption in the past few years. On the other hand, Protein A resins has witnessed the highest share of the market. Affinity chromatography had the key share in terms of revenue due to its higher selling cost integrated with affinity resins.

The key drivers for the chromatography resins could be the heavy demand for monoclonal antibodies owing to a heighten number of critical diseases concluding in types of therapeutics. Food analytics could be other major drivers for the market, due to its usage in nutritional and nutraceuticals chemistry. It deals with a major issue in food industry by determining the adulteration and additives in the food. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology are the major end-users for chromatography resins and are estimated to continue with higher numbers.

The industrial applications, such as environmental analysis and water treatment rely on these techniques. Various opportunities for the chromatography resins market could be in the academic usage of drug recovery and genetic engineering. However, government law and regulations integrated with aforementioned applications could be a major restraint for the market in the near future.

Browse 150 page research report with TOC on "Global Chromatography Resin Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/chromatography-resin-market

The growth in terms of therapeutic antibodies demand, increasing utilization of separation & purifying techniques in the food industry, and emerging R&D activities in biopharmaceutical are the some of the factors contributing to the chromatography resins industry growth. Monoclonal antibodies therapeutics are rapidly capturing importance with rise in critical diseases across the world. The major factor restraining the global industry is the lack of skilled professionals. The adequate usage of chromatography equipment requires skill, knowledge, and expertise in different techniques. For example, the pharmaceutical industry is experiencing a lack of adequate professional to work on chromatography equipment and their different techniques.

The key strategies opted by resin manufacturers include low-cost production with better properties for binding. The key manufacturer such Bio-Rad, Millipore, GE Life Sciences, and Tosoh Corporation concentrate on manufacturing resins at lower cost with high productivity to make a competitive edge. Affinity chromatography resins, including protein A based resin are considered to be the most expensive as compared to others. However, with the expiry of current patent would reduce the cost over the next seven years.

In the past few years, leading manufacturer are adopting strategy of advancement and introduction of new product with higher productivity. Therefore, manufacturers are now investing heavily into R & D activities. North America is estimated to hold a huge revenue share in the industry. The U.S. has witnessed the largest number of demand particularly in biopharmaceutical sector due to its heavy investment and improvement in the R & D. In this region, the growing opportunities for chromatography resins are primarily into Bio and pharmaceutical sector. However, the Asia Pacific domestic market is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its maximum growth in context with consumption.

Some of the key players in the industry include, Tosoh Corporation, Pall Corporations, Bio-Rad labs, Life Technologies Crop, Repligen, and GE Healthcare Life Sciences, and others. The aforementioned manufacturers are revamping their strategies to gain the competitive edge by lowering their product prices with high productivity. Life technologies are projected to introduce 'POROS' resins in BPD (Bio Pharmaceutical Development) and production week conference.

Purolite International Ltd. has introduced their plans for development and improvement of bio separation and purifying chromatography resins based on the agarose media. This new product line is anticipated to cater the rising demand in bio molecules global market. Purolite has expanded a facility to react the rising demand for its agarose Protein A resin, which are highly used for monoclonal antibodies purification. This would develop a resin with properties such as, easy packaging solutions, high alkaline condition tolerance, long life time, and higher price as compared to other media.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Natural

• Synthetic

• Inorganic Media

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Ion Exchange

• Affinity

• Hydrophobic Interaction

• Size Exclusion

• Others

End-use industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology

• Food & Beverage

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• South & Central America

• Middle East and Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

SOURCE Million Insights