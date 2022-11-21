Chromatography Resin Market to Witness CAGR of 6% (2021-2027) Due to Adoption of Chromatography Resins for Separation of Bio-Similar and Biomolecules| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by UnivDatos Markets Insights the Chromatography Resin Market was valued at 2.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% from 2021-2027. The analysis has been segmented into Type (Inorganic, Natural, and Synthetic); Application (Affinity, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction, and Others); Region/Country.

The Chromatography Resin market report has been aggregated by collecting informative data on various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Chromatography Resin market. The Chromatography Resin market report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors in the market that are influencing the market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Chromatography Resin market at the global and regional levels.

Market Overview

In biotechnological, pharmaceutical, production of food, and environmental analysis, chromatographic resins are used to purify and separate proteins and other bio-molecules. The market for chromatography resins is also significantly influenced by food analytics. Chromatography resins are used to identify adultered foods, which has been a serious concern in the food processing industry. For instance, according to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the proportion of contaminated foods has climbed from 12.8% in 2011–12 to 28% in 2018–19.

COVID-19 Impact

The recent covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the world and has brought a state of shock to the global economy. The global pandemic has impacted the healthcare industry and has transformed the way healthcare is delivered. The COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, has bolstered the Chromatography Resin business by boosting the use of vaccinations and medications, resulting in increased demand for Chromatography Resin.

The global Chromatography Resin market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

Based on technique, the market is classified into Affinity, Ion Exchange, Size Exclusion, Hydrophobic Interaction and Others. Affinity resin has a sizable portion of the market and is frequently used for protein purification due to its characteristics including high binding efficiency, low ligand leaking, and selectivity for a variety of antibody segments. Comparing affinity chromatography to other techniques, it has the benefit of using a protein structure for purifying. This makes affinity chromatography more easy and time-effective.

Based on type, the market is classified into Inorganic, Natural and Synthetic. A sizeable portion of the market is accounted for by the natural sector, which can be attributed to rising natural product consumption as well as widespread use of size exclusion chromatography and paper chromatography in various industrial applications. Key market drivers include the growing demand from the food and beverage industry as well as the pharmaceutical and medical sectors, which are expanding due to the increase in healthcare spending.

Chromatography Resin Market Geographical Segmentation Includes:

North America ( United States , Canada , and Rest of North America )

( , , and Rest of ) Europe ( Germany , United Kingdom , Italy , France , Spain , and the Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , and the Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , India , Australia , Japan , and the Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , and the Rest of ) Rest of the World

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Chromatography Resin market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (U.S, Canada, and the Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, and Rest of APAC), Rest of World has been conducted. Geographically, the North America region dominated the Chromatography Resin market owing to the growing investment in healthcare sector in the region.

The major players targeting the market include

Cytiva Lifesciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Sartorius AG

Generon

Tosoh Bioscience

Bio-Works

Repligen Corporation

LAF-Biotechnology

JNC Corporation

Anatrace Products LLC.

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating worldwide. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Chromatography Resin market. The major players have been analyzed by using research methodologies for getting insight views on global competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the Chromatography Resin market?

Which factors are influencing the Chromatography Resin market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Chromatography Resin market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Chromatography Resin market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Chromatography Resin market?

What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Chromatography Resin Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2027 Growth momentum Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market size 2020 USD 2.2 billion Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of World Major contributing region North America to Dominate the Global Chromatography Resin Market Key countries covered United States, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Australia Companies profiled Cytiva Lifesciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Sartorius AG, Generon, Tosoh Bioscience, Bio-Works, Repligen Corporation, LAF-Biotechnology, JNC Corporation and Anatrace Products LLC. Report Scope Market Trends, Drivers, and Restraints; Revenue Estimation and Forecast; Segmentation Analysis; Impact of COVID-19; Demand and Supply Side Analysis; Competitive Landscape; Company Profiling Segments Covered By Type; By Application; By Region/Country

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.