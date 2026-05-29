CHROME HORSE SOCIETY TEQUILA DEEPENS ROLE AS OFFICIAL TEQUILA PARTNER OF THE WINTER EQUESTRIAN FESTIVAL

Modern luxury tequila brand wraps second year at WEF with expanded hospitality programming, signature cocktail development, measurable consumption, media events, and elevated social spaces

WELLINGTON, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chrome Horse Society Tequila has concluded its second year as the Official Tequila Partner of the Winter Equestrian Festival, expanding its role beyond traditional sponsorship to become an active part of the festival's hospitality, cocktail, and social programming.

Over the course of the 2026 WEF season, approximately 140 cases of Chrome Horse Society Tequila were consumed across WEF hospitality, events, and related programming.

Held across 13 weeks in Wellington, Florida, the 2026 Winter Equestrian Festival welcomed athletes, owners, trainers, and spectators from 55 countries and generated more than $536 million in GDP impact for Palm Beach County through visitor spending, according to WEF's year-end recap. The festival drew more than 8,000 horses, 4,400 riders, and 4,000 owners throughout the season, underscoring WEF's position as one of the world's premier destinations for elite equestrian sport.

For Chrome Horse, the partnership was never just about visibility. Throughout the season, the Chrome Horse team worked closely with WEF to support key guest-facing touchpoints across the showgrounds, including bar training, cocktail development, media events, tastings, and enhancements to several of the festival's most visible hospitality spaces.

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For founder Jack Morgan, the partnership also carried personal significance.

"WEF has been part of my life for a long time. I showed there for more than a decade, first as a junior and later as an amateur in the equitation and jumper divisions, so this partnership is personal for me," said Jack Morgan, founder of Chrome Horse Society Tequila. "Chrome Horse was created for exactly this kind of environment — international, stylish, competitive, and deeply social. In our second year as the Official Tequila Partner, we wanted to do more than show up with a logo. We wanted to help shape the hospitality experience around the season, from the cocktail program to the places where people gathered after the competition."

A central element of the partnership was the development of the "Show Pony," a fresh Chrome Horse cocktail created in collaboration with WEF. To help develop the signature drink, Chrome Horse brought in a New York-based celebrity bartender with experience serving at high-profile sporting events, including the US Open. Working alongside the WEF team, he helped craft a cocktail designed specifically for the festival environment: fresh, bright, polished, and easy to enjoy throughout the long social season.

The Show Pony quickly became a recognizable part of the WEF hospitality program, served across VIP gatherings, media events, celebrations, and private moments connected to the festival circuit. Designed to highlight Chrome Horse's clean, smooth profile and modern approach to tequila, the cocktail reflected the brand's broader philosophy: refined without being predictable, elevated without being stiff.

The program also translated into measurable demand. Over the course of the 2026 WEF season, approximately 140 cases of Chrome Horse Society Tequila were consumed across WEF hospitality, events, and related programming, demonstrating the brand's ability to convert visibility into real on-premise consumption in a premium, high-volume luxury environment.

Chrome Horse also helped bring new energy to several key gathering spaces at WEF. The brand supported the refurbishment of the Central Park Bar and added modern visual elements to The Gallery, WEF's night-class after-party venue, including disco balls and a custom DJ booth treatment. These details brought Chrome Horse's distinctive visual language into the festival environment and strengthened the connection between the sport, the social scene, and the brand.

"Chrome Horse has been a true partner to Wellington International for all our events. Their team of professionals brings creativity and hands-on support to the Winter Equestrian Festival experience," said Lenore Brown, Director of Sponsorship at Wellington International. "From product development to staff training, media events to enhancing key hospitality spaces, Chrome Horse has helped elevate the way guests experienced the equestrian season across multiple key touch points on property."

Chrome Horse further integrated itself into the culture of the sport during Week 5 through its sponsorship of the 2-Star Division. To commemorate the partnership, the brand introduced a custom-designed Chrome Horse jump featuring striking Chrome Horse bottle sculptures, visually reinforcing the brand's connection to the elegance, athleticism, and spectacle of elite equestrian competition.

The WEF partnership reflects Chrome Horse Society Tequila's broader strategy of building meaningful presence within globally relevant luxury environments — not simply through signage, but through hospitality, design, cocktail programming, and measurable consumption. As the brand continues to expand, its second year at WEF marks an important proof point in establishing Chrome Horse as a modern tequila brand at the intersection of sport, style, and social occasion.

About Chrome Horse Society Tequila

Chrome Horse Society is a modern luxury tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and designed for a clean, smooth finish. With a striking bottle, elevated taste profile, and contemporary approach to tequila, Chrome Horse represents a new era of premium spirits — stylish, social, and unapologetically modern. Designed to be enjoyed neat or in cocktails, Chrome Horse is made for the moments, places, and people worth remembering. Learn more at chromehorsesociety.com and follow along at @chromehorsetequila.

SOURCE Chrome Horse Society Tequila