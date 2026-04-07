Chrome Horse Society Tequila Expands Global Presence with Year-Long New York Empire Partnership Across Longines Global Champions Tour

MIAMI, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Longines Global Champions Tour returned to Miami Beach for its 20th anniversary, bringing together the world's most elite riders, exceptional horses, and a global audience where sport, luxury, and culture converge.

Against this backdrop, Chrome Horse Society Tequila made a defining statement—officially debuting its sponsorship of Georgina Bloomberg's New York Empire team as part of a year-long global partnership spanning the 2026 tour.

Blind tastings at the Longines Global Champions Tour’s Equestrian Village invited guests to challenge expectations and discover Chrome Horse Society.

More than a single-event presence, the partnership positions Chrome Horse Society across every major stop of the international circuit—delivering sustained visibility in key luxury markets and aligning the brand with one of the most prestigious platforms in global sport.

Throughout the Miami weekend, Chrome Horse Society activated across both private and public environments, reinforcing its ability to engage audiences at every level of the experience.

Inside the event's VIP enclave, the brand delivered a fully immersive hospitality experience anchored by a custom-designed bar. Signature cocktails crafted by Chrome Horse's bartenders were served alongside neat pours, highlighting the tequila's refined, triple-distilled profile. A striking ice sculpture installation and elevated design details transformed the space into a destination—one that embodied the brand's modern luxury aesthetic.

Beyond the VIP experience, Chrome Horse Society established a dynamic presence within the public-facing Equestrian Village. Guests were invited to participate in a blind tasting activation designed to challenge expectations and showcase the craftsmanship behind the spirit. Interactive elements, including giveaways and branded photo moments, created an approachable yet elevated entry point into the brand—extending its reach beyond exclusivity and into broader cultural engagement.

Together, these dual environments reflected a deliberate strategy: to meet consumers wherever they are, while maintaining a consistent standard of experience.

Chrome Horse Society's presence quickly became a focal point of the weekend, drawing an influential mix of tastemakers and cultural figures, including Cedric Gervais, George Coupet, and Jenny Lopez. As with its previous activations, the brand demonstrated its ability to generate energy, attract attention, and create moments people want to be part of.

"The Longines Global Champions Tour represents a rare intersection of world-class sport and elevated atmosphere," said Georgina Bloomberg. "Launching this partnership with Chrome Horse in Miami—especially during such a milestone year—made it even more meaningful."

The momentum extended beyond the competition grounds with a private kickoff event at the W South Beach's Mary Lou's, hosted by Georgina Bloomberg and the New York Empire team and presented by Chrome Horse Society. Notable attendees included Olympic medalist Jérôme Guery, Olivier Philippaerts, and Niels Bruynseels. The invite-only evening brought together a curated group of VIP guests across sport, fashion, and entertainment—setting the tone for the partnership and reinforcing Chrome Horse's role as a connector of influential communities.

"This partnership is a natural extension of what we're building," said Jack Morgan. "It's about showing up at the highest level—consistently, globally—and creating experiences that people don't just attend, they remember."

As Chrome Horse Society continues to expand its global footprint, its presence across the Longines Global Champions Tour signals more than sponsorship—it reflects a brand actively shaping the spaces where sport, culture, and modern luxury meet.

About Chrome Horse Society

Chrome Horse Society is a modern luxury tequila crafted from 100% Blue Weber agave and distilled for exceptional smoothness and clarity. Produced using an innovative, sustainable process that requires less heat and fewer resources, the brand represents a new standard in tequila—designed for those who appreciate both impeccable taste and elevated experience. For more information, visit www.chromehorsesociety.com, or follow @chromehorsetequila

SOURCE Chrome Horse Society Tequila